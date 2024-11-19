Logan Paul publicly apologises to brother Jake after Tyson win: ‘Sorry for…'

Logan Paul is offering a heartfelt apology to his brother Jake after the awkward incident following Jake's big win over Mike Tyson. The WWE superstar, standing behind Jake during the post-fight interviews at AT&T Stadium, was accused of upstaging his brother's big moment. But Logan insists it was all for a good cause—helping promote his little bro’s new brand. The highly anticipated bout between the YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and “Iron” Mike Tyson took place on November 15 with the former emerging winner with a unanimous decision. Logan Paul(Instagram/@loganpaul)

Logan Paul apologises for ‘ruining’ Jake Paul’s moment

After Paul’s win, which viewers managed to watch on a buffering and crashing Netflix screen, the 27-year-old was soon surrounded by media and fans for an interview. At one point, Logan got a little too carried away promoting his W body care line. In the process, he accidentally sprayed the product into the air, knocking Jake’s hat off—oops! Some fans online thought Logan was trying to steal his little bro’s moment, but he clarified it wasn’t intentional.

Logan confessed he “felt so stupid” and regretted “ruining one of the biggest moments” of Jake’s life. “But hey, at least Jake smelled amazing after going 8 rounds with Tyson,’ he quipped. So to make it up to Jake (and let’s be real, everyone else), Logan urged his followers to check out the full W lineup.

After the video went viral, the internet quickly started speculating about what was inside the can Logan Paul sprayed on Jake Paul. The elder Paul has now shared the video on his body care Instagram page, captioning it, “Stop wondering what Logan Paul was spraying on @jakepaul. Get W at Walmart.com.”

In the comment section, one user wrote, “It’s truly crazy how Logan can’t let anyone else get their moment. You see it with how he is around Jake, KSI, and even Mr. Beast in their recent podcast.” Another user added, “Was actually waiting to see a Prime bottle, haha. It was good to see you helping your brother.” A third quipped, “People are asking why you would tell Mike Tyson you would kill him instead of staying quiet.”

When Logan Paul threatened Mike Tyson...

When asked about his future plans following his defeat to Jake Paul, Mike Tyson surprised everyone by dismissing a rematch. Instead, he issued a bold challenge to Logan Paul. “I don’t think so. Maybe [I’ll fight] his brother,” he told Ariel Helwani, who was probing into his retirement plans. The admission made Jake and the others around him turn to Logan, their faces full of shock. Recognizing the potential for a high-stakes fight, Logan responded with a heated threat, vowing to "kill" Tyson. It's worth noting that just a few months ago, Logan had expressed uncertainty about returning to the ring.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer JBL believes the Paul brothers should be featured in WrestleMania. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL praised Logan and Jake for their remarkable achievements, particularly in sports and entertainment. He expressed excitement at the idea of having Jake and Logan Paul at WrestleMania, calling them "amazing" for their success. “They've done incredible things, and with their Internet, with their YouTube that they're doing, it's a story that's beyond belief. Those guys have gotten over, and they're making hundreds of millions of dollars [in] career earnings because of the fact that they've gotten over."