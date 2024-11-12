Logan Paul in India: Meet the YouTuber who went viral for filming a dead body

YouTuber Logan Paul landed in India earlier this week alongside MrBeast. The two internet personalities are in the country for the launch of their brands, Feastable and Prime. While Feastables is a snack brand launched by MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson), Prime is a range of beverages promoted by Paul. Logan Paul is currently in India for the launch of his beverage brand Prime(Instagram/@loganpaul)

While MrBeast is famous as the world’s most-followed individual YouTuber, Logan Paul is no less popular. However, the American YouTuber is no stranger to controversy - in 2018, he became the target of massive backlash when he posted a video which showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan. Paul was filmed laughing in the video that was ultimately pulled down from YouTube after a huge public outcry.

Here is all you need to know about Logan Paul:

Logan Alexander Paul is a prominent American social media influencer, YouTuber, professional wrestler, entrepreneur, and actor.

Born on April 1, 1995 in Ohio, Logan Paul has a younger brother named Jake Paul, who is also a social media personality.

Paul has over 23.6 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. He was ranked among Forbes' highest-paid YouTube creators in 2017, 2018, and 2021.

Paul’s rise to fame began in 2013 when he began posting sketches on the now-defunct video-sharing app Vine.

He created the Logan Paul Vlogs channel in August 2015, which has become his most popular channel with 23.6 million subscribers and nearly 6 billion views.

Besides being an influencer, Logan Paul is also an entrepreneur - he co-founded the beverage company Prime and the snack brand Lunchly.

Since 2018, he has also been running the Impaulsive podcast which has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

As an actor, Paul has made guest appearances on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Bizaardvark, and has appeared in films such as The Thinning (2016) and its sequel, The Thinning: New World Order (2018).

Logan Paul began dating Danish model Nina Agdal in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Esmé, in September 2024.

Japan controversy

Logan Paul’s most prominent brush with public backlash came in December 2017, when he filmed and uploaded a video of a deceased person in Aokigahara Forest, also known as the "Suicide Forest" near Mount Fuji in Japan.

In the video, Paul and his friends came across a body hanging in the forest, and they made light of the situation. The group was seen laughing and joking as they stood around the dead body. The incident drew widespread backlash from viewers who called it deeply insensitive and disrespectful. The media and mental health advocates joined the public in condemning Paul’s behaviour.