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    FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet the most-followed footballers from the final four

    As the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals begin, meet the most-followed footballers from the final four, and the famous faces cheering them on

    Published on: Jul 14, 2026, 10:01:48 IST
    By Karan Sethi
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    Argentina

    Most viral moment: Captain Lionel Messi’s hat-trick against Algeria, especially a feint-and-finish that had fans joking he knew the defender’s next move.

    The top players in their respective teams, these footballers are also a rage online. (photos: AP, AFP, Reuters, x and instagram)
    The top players in their respective teams, these footballers are also a rage online. (photos: AP, AFP, Reuters, x and instagram)

    Lionel Messi: 512M

    Lionel Messi.
    Lionel Messi.

    Julián Álvarez: 20.8M

    Julián Álvarez.
    Julián Álvarez.

    Emiliano Martínez: 16M

    Emiliano Martínez
    Emiliano Martínez
    British-Argentine actor Anya Taylor-Joy.
    British-Argentine actor Anya Taylor-Joy.

    France

    Most viral moment: After telling English actor James Corden he would revive his childhood flute-playing celebration if he scored at the World Cup, Mbappé did exactly that against Senegal.

    Kylian Mbappé: 134M

    Most viral moment: After telling English actor James Corden he would revive his childhood flute-playing celebration if he scored at the World Cup, Mbappé did exactly that against Senegal.

    Kylian Mbappé
    Kylian Mbappé

    Ousmane Dembélé: 22M

    Ousmane Dembélé
    Ousmane Dembélé

    Michael Olise: 9.6M

    Michael Olise
    Michael Olise
    Famous fan: Shakira was spotted in the stands with her children during the tournament.
    Famous fan: Shakira was spotted in the stands with her children during the tournament.

    Spain

    Most viral moment: After Saudi fans chanted “Where is Yamal?”, the teenage star scored against them and answered with a two-word Instagram post: “I’m here.”

    Lamine Yamal.
    Lamine Yamal.

    Pedri: 23M

    Pedri.
    Pedri.
    Famous fan: Ines de Ramon backed Spain from the stands alongside boyfriend Brad Pitt.
    Famous fan: Ines de Ramon backed Spain from the stands alongside boyfriend Brad Pitt.

    Nicolas Williams: 5.5M

    Nicolas Williams.
    Nicolas Williams.

    England

    Most viral moment: A stadium-wide rendition of Hey Jude after Jude Bellingham’s winner, with David Beckham and son Romeo joining in.

    Jude Bellingham: 47M

    Jude Bellingham.
    Jude Bellingham.

    Marcus Rashford: 22.3M

    Marcus Rashford
    Marcus Rashford

    Harry Kane: 19.4M

    Harry Kane
    Harry Kane
    Famous fans: Former captain David Beckham and family!
    Famous fans: Former captain David Beckham and family!

    **All follower counts are from Instagram and are subject to change

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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet The Most-followed Footballers From The Final Four
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