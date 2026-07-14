FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet the most-followed footballers from the final four

France
Most viral moment: After telling English actor James Corden he would revive his childhood flute-playing celebration if he scored at the World Cup, Mbappé did exactly that against Senegal.
Kylian Mbappé: 134M
Most viral moment: After telling English actor James Corden he would revive his childhood flute-playing celebration if he scored at the World Cup, Mbappé did exactly that against Senegal.
Spain
Most viral moment: After Saudi fans chanted “Where is Yamal?”, the teenage star scored against them and answered with a two-word Instagram post: “I’m here.”
England
Most viral moment: A stadium-wide rendition of Hey Jude after Jude Bellingham’s winner, with David Beckham and son Romeo joining in.
Jude Bellingham: 47M
**All follower counts are from Instagram and are subject to change