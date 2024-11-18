Beyoncé to perform at Ravens-Texans NFL Christmas Gameday Live on Netflix

Pop icon Beyonce is all set to perform during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game live on Netflix on December 25. Taking place in Beyonce's hometown, the Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium in Houston, as per Variety. (Also read: Queen Bey and Yale: The Ivy League university is set to offer a course on Beyoncé and her legacy) FILE - Beyonce, left, accepts the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Details about Beyonce's performance

Although the details of the upcoming appearance are sparse, Beyoncé is expected to welcome special guests who are featured on the "Cowboy Carter" album. The performance will be produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Netflix made the reveal by posting a promotional photo and video of Beyoncé in a red white and blue leather outfit, keeping the theme she has maintained throughout her "Cowboy Carter" era. The video sees her catching a football atop a car made of roses with a license plate that reads "BRNCNTRY."

Reacting to the announcement, a fan commented, “It’s been a long year. Thank you for the Christmas gift.” A second fan said, “Omg this is so huge! I can't wait for this!” “Best surprise ever, ” said another.

More details

Meanwhile, recently Beyoncé secured the most Grammy Award nominations.

She dominated the pack with 11 nominations for her genre-blending album 'Cowboy Carter', which is set to compete in major categories including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, according to Variety. Beyonce, who already holds the record for the most Grammy wins by any artist, has secured nominations in pop, rap, country, and Americana categories. She is yet to win the Grammy for Album of the Year, being snubbed for the win for four times. She was nominated in 2010 for I Am... Sasha Fierce, in 2015 for Beyoncé, in 2017 for Lemonade, and most recently in 2023 for Renaissance.

(With inputs from ANI)