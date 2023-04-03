Conor McGregor's latest tweet adds fuel to reports of deal between UFC and WWE

UFC and WWE are two of the well-known sporting companies in the world. Lately, there have been reports of UFC's parent company Endeavor striking a deal to buy the WWE. Conor McGregor posted a picture of himself holding both the UFC and WWE championship belts. (Twitter)

On Sunday, Conor McGregor's tweet sent fans into frenzy over speculations about the deal between UFC and WWE. McGregor posted a picture of himself holding both the UFC and WWE championship belts.

ALSO READ| Brock Lesnar surpasses 7'3'' tall and 410 pounds The Nigerian Giant Omos at 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39

In another tweet, McGregor boasted about UFC's net worth and how it's parent company Endeavour could buy WWE.

"Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!," posted McGregor.

According to CNBC, a new deal could see Endeavor own 51 per cent of the company, while WWE shareholders would possess 49 per cent. As per the report, Endeavor Group’s owner Ari Emanuel will be at the helm as chief executive of the new enterprise, while Vince McMahon will be executive chairman. Dana White is expected to remain president of UFC and WWE CEO Nick Khan will serve as president of the wrestling company.

However, it seems the WWE Universe didn't take kindly to McGregor's posts. WWE superstar Roman Reigns' manager Paul Heyman took a dig at McGregor and tweeted "@TheNotoriousMMA is a @WWERomanReigns wannabe!!!@wwe@ufc@TheMacLife".

McGregor responded to Heyman and replied "Careful Grampa. I’ll show up and break your jaw in 3 places."

If the deal between UFC and WWE indeed sees the light of the day, it will be a historic one in sports and entertainment sector. The picture around the news is expected to become clear in next few weeks.