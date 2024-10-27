Alia Bhatt's 3 delicious, pure veg recipes you need to try: South Indian zucchini sabzi, chia pudding, beetroot salad
Alia Bhatt's healthy recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner will satisfy your dietary preferences and your palate. Start scrolling, and get cooking!
Back in 2019 and 2020, actor Alia Bhatt shared some healthy recipes she loves to eat at home. In episode 1 and 2 of In My Kitchen on her YouTube channel, Alia showed how she and her chef made some of her go-to dishes that are quick and easy. So, if you want to trim the fat but not the flavour, whip up some of Alia's guilt-free and tasty salads, sabzis, and dessert. Also read | 3 easy and quick heart-healthy recipes for a perfect wholesome meal
Not only will you be eating healthy, but you'll earn serious bonus points for using none other than Alia Bhatt's recipes when you make them for your friends and family.
Alia Bhatt's beetroot salad
Ingredients
1 boiled and grated beetroot
1 cup yoghurt
Pinch of black pepper
Pinch of chat masala
Pinch of coriander
For tadka
1/4 tablespoon oil
black mustard seeds
Cumin seeds
Asafoetida (hing)
Curry leaves
Method
In a bowl, add beetroot and yoghurt and mix well
Add the black pepper, chaat masala, and fresh coriander
Now for the tadka, to the oil, add jeera, mustard seeds, curry leaves, asafoetida
Mix the tadka with the beetroot and yoghurt and serve
Alia Bhatt's chia pudding
Ingredients
1 scoop roasted chia seeds
1 cup coconut milk
1 scoop protein powder
Drops of stevia to taste
Method
Add chia seeds to a bowl along with coconut milk, protein powder and stevia
Mix it all well and put it in the fridge for sometime
Serve cold
Alia Bhatt's 'south Indian-style zucchini sabzi'
Ingredients
1 diced zucchini
1/2 tablespoon oil
1/4 tablespoon black mustard seeds
1/4 teaspoon asafoetida
A few curry leaves
1 cut green chilli
1/2 teaspoon coriander powder
1/4 teaspoon jeera powder
1/4 teaspoon fennel powder
1/4 teaspoon amchur powder
Fresh coriander
Some grated coconut
Method
Add oil, mustard, asafoetida, curry leaves and chilli to prepare the tadka
Now, add the chopped zucchini with salt
Toss the vegetable and tadka and cover it for 2 minutes
Add coriander powder, cumin powder, amchur powder and fennel powder
Add grated coconut and cook
Finish off with lots of fresh coriander
