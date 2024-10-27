Alia Bhatt's 3 delicious, pure veg recipes you need to try: South Indian zucchini sabzi, chia pudding, beetroot salad

Back in 2019 and 2020, actor Alia Bhatt shared some healthy recipes she loves to eat at home. In episode 1 and 2 of In My Kitchen on her YouTube channel, Alia showed how she and her chef made some of her go-to dishes that are quick and easy. So, if you want to trim the fat but not the flavour, whip up some of Alia's guilt-free and tasty salads, sabzis, and dessert. Also read | 3 easy and quick heart-healthy recipes for a perfect wholesome meal Alia Bhatt's cooking videos and simple and fun. Find out her favoutite recipes. (Pics courtesy: YouTube/Alia Bhatt, healthmylifestyle.com and mrsjoneskitchen.com)

Not only will you be eating healthy, but you'll earn serious bonus points for using none other than Alia Bhatt's recipes when you make them for your friends and family.

Alia Bhatt's beetroot salad

Ingredients

1 boiled and grated beetroot

1 cup yoghurt

Pinch of black pepper

Pinch of chat masala

Pinch of coriander

For tadka

1/4 tablespoon oil

black mustard seeds

Cumin seeds

Asafoetida (hing)

Curry leaves

Method

In a bowl, add beetroot and yoghurt and mix well

Add the black pepper, chaat masala, and fresh coriander

Now for the tadka, to the oil, add jeera, mustard seeds, curry leaves, asafoetida

Mix the tadka with the beetroot and yoghurt and serve

Alia Bhatt's chia pudding

Ingredients

1 scoop roasted chia seeds

1 cup coconut milk

1 scoop protein powder

Drops of stevia to taste

Method

Add chia seeds to a bowl along with coconut milk, protein powder and stevia

Mix it all well and put it in the fridge for sometime

Serve cold

Alia Bhatt's 'south Indian-style zucchini sabzi'

Ingredients

1 diced zucchini

1/2 tablespoon oil

1/4 tablespoon black mustard seeds

1/4 teaspoon asafoetida

A few curry leaves

1 cut green chilli

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/4 teaspoon jeera powder

1/4 teaspoon fennel powder

1/4 teaspoon amchur powder

Fresh coriander

Some grated coconut

Method

Add oil, mustard, asafoetida, curry leaves and chilli to prepare the tadka

Now, add the chopped zucchini with salt

Toss the vegetable and tadka and cover it for 2 minutes

Add coriander powder, cumin powder, amchur powder and fennel powder

Add grated coconut and cook

Finish off with lots of fresh coriander