Prioritizing heart health shouldn't require giving up valuable time in the midst of daily chaos. It's easy to eat unhealthy junk food when you're working and don't have time to prepare meals. You can have a homemade dinner every night of the week. No need for pans, hours of preparation, fancy ingredients or fancy cooking techniques. In 30 minutes or less, you can have heart-healthy proteins like pork and chicken, along with fibre-rich vegetables, on your table. Finding quick and heart-healthy recipes is a great way to take care of your cardiovascular health while saving time. Try these quick and easy healthy dinner recipes to feed yourself and your family a delicious meal even on busy nights. (Also read: 5 iron-rich recipes to boost energy levels during winters ) 3 easy and quick heart-healthy recipes for a perfect wholesome meal(Pinterest)

Must-try easy heart-healthy recipes

Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist, specialises in the field of diet and nutrition, with over 8 years of experience shared with HT Lifestyle three easy heart healthy recipes for a perfect wholesome meal.

1. Mediterranean Chickpea Salad:

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad(Pinterest)

Start with a vibrant Mediterranean Chickpea Salad. Combine canned chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, and olives. Drizzle with olive oil, add a pinch of salt and pepper, and toss for a refreshing, nutrient-packed salad rich in heart-healthy fats.

Benefits:

Chickpeas offer a plant-based source of protein and fibre that aid with digestion and satiety. The vibrant combination of veggies in the salad, including tomatoes and cucumbers, provides vitamins and antioxidants. A mainstay of the Mediterranean diet, olive oil offers beneficial monounsaturated fats. This combination lowers inflammation and cholesterol, which is beneficial to heart health.

2. Grilled Salmon with Lemon and Herbs:

Grilled Salmon with Lemon and Herbs(Pinterest)

For a speedy and nutritious main course, try Grilled Salmon with Lemon and Herbs. Marinate salmon fillets with lemon juice, garlic, and your favourite herbs. Grill for about 5-7 minutes per side until the fish is cooked through. This dish provides omega-3 fatty acids, promoting heart health.

Benefits:

This dish is tasty and good for your heart. Salmon, which is high in omega-3 fatty acids, helps to maintain heart health and reduce inflammation in the cardiovascular system. A quick hit of vitamin C is provided by the lemon, while antioxidants are added by herbs like parsley.

3. Oatmeal with Berries and Nuts:

Oatmeal with Berries and Nuts(Pinterest)

Begin your day with a heart-healthy breakfast by opting for Oatmeal with Berries and Nuts. Cook oats with water or your favourite milk, top with fresh berries, and sprinkle with a handful of nuts. This breakfast is rich in fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats.

Benefits:

Oats mixed with almonds and berries supply vital elements for heart health. Berries include antioxidants that promote heart health, while oats have beta-glucans that help decrease cholesterol. Omega-3 fatty acids, which nuts provide, support a normal heart rhythm.

Embrace these quick recipes, savour the flavours, and relish the peace of mind that comes with knowing you are taking proactive steps toward a heart-healthy lifestyle—without sacrificing time.