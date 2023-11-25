7 effective ways to boost your heart health ahead of harsh winters

Winters have come knocking at the door and before we know it, the harsh winter months will be here. The biting cold coupled with icy winds will restrict our movements and turn our lifestyle even more sedentary. Before that happens, it's important to make preparations to safeguard your health, especially heart which is one of the most affected organs in winter season. Colder months are associated with increased risk of heart attack or myocardial infarction and sudden cardiac death. People who already have certain heart conditions must exercise extra caution from monitoring blood pressure, dressing up in warm clothes, staying indoors during early mornings and late nights, having a balanced diet to managing their stress. (Also read | 9 ways Yoga can boost heart function; breathing exercises, meditation, and poses that can help) As the seasons shift and colder temperatures set in the northern parts of the country, it becomes imperative for us to protect our health from the infections and conditions that come with this shift(Freepik)

"As the seasons shift and colder temperatures set in the northern parts of the country, it becomes imperative for us to protect our health from the infections and conditions that come with this shift. One area that demands particular attention is the heart, as the winter months can pose additional challenges to cardiovascular well-being. According to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases impose a substantial global burden, leading to a significant number of fatalities. This underscores the critical importance of early detection and effective management strategies," says Dr. Gagandeep S Wander, Associate Director - Interventional Cardiology, Heart Institute, Medanta, Gurugram.

How winter season can be detrimental for your heart health

Colder months not only limits outdoor workout choices but can also affect the blood vessels that get narrowed down, which raises blood pressure and also increases risk of sudden cardiac death.

"The colder months can have an impact on heart health in significant ways. It can constrict the blood vessels, potentially increasing blood pressure and putting additional strain on the heart. The chilly months can lead to an increased heart rate, and cause the blood to thicken in some cases, elevating the risk of heart disease. Further, engaging in physical activity in cold conditions adds extra burden to the cardiovascular system. Indoor exercise is advised during these months, especially for elder people and those with higher susceptibility to cardiovascular issues. Cold temperatures are linked to heightened cardiac symptoms such as angina and arrhythmias, along with an elevated risk of myocardial infarction and sudden cardiac death. Individuals with already existing heart conditions, such as coronary artery disease, are advised to take extra precautionary measures during harsh winters," explains Dr Gagandeep.

How to protect heart health during winters

Dr Gangadeep suggets few measures to strengthen heart health for the harsh winter months:

1. Monitor blood pressure

Regular monitoring of blood pressure is essential, especially during the winter months when factors like cold weather and holiday-related stress can contribute to fluctuations. Work with your healthcare provider to establish a monitoring routine, as early detection of any abnormalities allows for timely intervention and management.

2. Adhering to medication

Winter brings along the risks of infections. Before the season begins, it is advisable to receive influenza and pneumonia vaccines to ward off chest infections. If any symptoms of infections manifest, it is essential to promptly address them by using antibiotics appropriately. Preserving heart health in preparation for harsh winters involves prioritizing proper compliance with cardiac medications, particularly for individuals with heart conditions.

3. Wear warm clothes

Dressing up in proper winter gear is essential for keeping your body warm throughout the season. Invest in warm jackets, hats, boots, and gloves as they can help trap the heat and keep you warm, reducing the chances of catching infections and thus, reducing the risk of heart issues.

4. Stay active indoors

While outdoor exercise becomes challenging due to harsh weather conditions, Regular physical activity is crucial for heart health. It is advised to transition to indoor activities during harsh winter conditions. Physical activity and regular exercise help in maintaining a healthy weight and improving overall cardiovascular function.

5. Adopt heart-healthy nutrition

Winter often brings the season of festivals and holidays, and while it's tempting to indulge in rich and calorie-laden meals, it's important to strike a balance. Focus on a heart-healthy diet by incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. These foods are rich in nutrients that support cardiovascular health and help control cholesterol levels. Additionally, be mindful of your salt intake, as excessive salt can contribute to hypertension.

6. Stay hydrated

In colder weather, people may not feel as thirsty as they do in warmer months. However, staying hydrated is essential for heart health. Adequate water intake helps maintain blood volume and viscosity, facilitating the heart's pumping efficiency. Opt for warm beverages like herbal teas and soups to stay warm while ensuring proper hydration.

7. Manage stress

Winter months can bring additional stressors, from holiday preparations to the challenges of navigating cold weather. Chronic stress can negatively impact heart health, contributing to elevated blood pressure and an increased risk of heart disease. Incorporate stress-management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga into your routine to promote overall well-being.

"By adopting these strategies—staying active, eating heart-healthy foods, managing stress, staying hydrated, and monitoring blood pressure—you can fortify your cardiovascular well-being. Taking proactive steps will not only help you navigate the challenges of winter but also set the foundation for a heart-healthy lifestyle throughout the year," concludes Dr Gagandeep.