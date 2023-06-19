International Yoga Day 2023: A sedentary lifestyle is an abuse to the body and the wellbeing. sedentary lifestyle, or an active lifestyle includes more sitting and less walking or movements. With the work from home culture making a way into our lives, most of our lives are confined to a couch or a chair with a laptop. This creates a lot of health issues. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Yoga Master Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions said, "Yoga is highly suggested for folks who work desk jobs all day. Yoga is for you if you are someone who spends most of your day in front of a computer or laptop. To avoid any long-term health issues, you should also strengthen your core and tonify your body. Yoga may improve your immunity as well as your flexibility, strength, and endurance." International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga asanas to reduce impact of sedentary lifestyle(Yoga Master Akshar)

Yoga Master Akshar further suggested a range of yoga asanas to reduce the negative impact of sedentary lifestyle:

Santholanasana: This asana helps in strengthening the thighs, arms and shoulders and developing core strength.

Chaturanga Dandasana: Performing this asana on a regular basis helps in boosting flexibility of the muscles of the body and helps in preparing the body for more advanced asanas.

Vashishtasana: This asana helps in stretching the arms, shoulders, chest, abdomen, back of the legs, calves, and ankles. It is also a strengthening and lengthening pose.

Chakrasana: Th wheel pose helps in opening the heart and the chest and stimulating the adrenal glands.

Pashimottanasana: The Seated Forward Bend helps in boosting spine mobility and overall flexibility.

"Yoga combats a sedentary lifestyle allowing the body to remain active and fit while it is flexible. Muscle rigidity can lead to a variety of complications, including joint deterioration, inflammation, and the development of conditions like arthritis," Yoga Master Akshar further added.

