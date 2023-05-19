A balanced diet includes a variety of foods from different food groups to ensure the intake of all essential nutrients and it typically consists of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, dairy or dairy alternatives and healthy fats. The proportions and specific requirements may vary depending on factors such as age, gender, activity level and specific dietary needs. Aiming for weight loss? Ditch fad diet trends! Adopt these 5 ways to practice mindful eating (Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash)

A healthy diet is a long-term commitment and a lifestyle choice and it is about making sustainable changes to your eating habits rather than relying on short-term or restrictive diets. Adopting a balanced and nutritious diet, combined with regular physical activity, forms the foundation for a healthy lifestyle while practicing moderation in consuming foods and beverages high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats or being mindful of portion sizes also helps to avoid overeating and maintain a healthy weight.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Avanti Deshpande, PCOS and Gut Health Nutritionist, advised that instead of aiming to lose weight alone by following some fad diet, aim to change your relationship with food, so that mindful eating becomes a lifestyle.

What are fad diets and why are they called so?

Avanti Deshpand explained, “A fad diet, like any other upcoming trend, is based on diets ensuring faster results without following conventional nutritional advice. Due to their quick and promising results in a short span of time, fad diets are becoming increasingly popular among many of us, but the question of whether they work or not still remains.”

She elaborated, “Yes, fad diets work, but only for a certain period. And eventually, this leads to an inconsistent and unhealthy eating schedule. Fad diets mainly limit themselves to certain food groups unrelating to the body’s nutrient needs of the individual. And unfortunately, this leads to the failure of these fad diets making them prone to an unhealthy lifestyle. Furthermore, it only focuses on short-term results rather than long-term benefits. Instead of chasing fad diet trends, mindful eating is what you need to follow for the rest of your life to attain long-term benefits from your daily diet.”

Mindful eating tips:

Rather than emphasising on weight loss as the core target, Avanti Deshpand suggested to adopt the following ways through which you can practice mindful eating:

Eat the most important meals of the day by implementing the healthy plate method that comprises ½ plate of vegetable portion, 1/4th protein portion, and 1/4th of the plate consisting of carbs Include a variety of plant-based foods in your diet to get the maximum amount of all nutrients like fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals. Incorporating plant-based beverages such as Sofit Almond Drink and Sofit Soy Drink which provide Protein, Dietary Fibre, is vegan, naturally gluten-free, and free of added preservatives- can help you in the long run while adopting a plant-based lifestyle Unless suggested by doctor, avoid eliminating any food group from your diet by blindly believing that fats or carbs can cause any harm. Try to include each food group in your daily meals in moderation to maintain a correct balance of all nutrients Make sure you drink 8-10 glasses of water a day to remain hydrated Try following a consistent exercise routine by engaging in a certain form of physical activity like any sport, yoga, walking, weight training, or aerobics

The health expert concluded, “Since the vegan revolution has taken over the world by storm, people have been non-hesitant to switch entirely to a plant-based diet. Plant-based diets have been positively linked to overall well-being and have become a healthier choice for vegans as well as for those who wish to switch to plant-based and dairy-free alternatives. So, let us not solely make weight loss a New Year resolution but move closer to a healthier and sustainable lifestyle by routinely making mindful eating choices in our day-to-day lives.”

Disclaimer: This advice is for an adult with active and healthy lifestyle and should not be considered as a health advise.