The 6-6-6 walking routine can be a full-body workout! Here’s how to follow it

Ever noticed how a simple walk can lift your mood, clear your mind, and relax your body? Walking is more than just a way to stretch your legs. It is a natural stress buster and one of the easiest ways to boost your overall health. From better digestion to improved sleep and even weight loss, regular walking can do wonders. While there are many types of walking out there, like brisk walking or backward walking, one lesser-known method is gaining quiet attention—the 6-6-6 walking routine. If your regular walking feels a bit boring or unstructured, this might be the change you need. Despite the unusual name, the 6-6-6 routine is super simple: walk at 6 AM or 6 PM and aim for 60 minutes a day. Add a 6-minute warm-up and 6-minute cool-down, and it will provide a full-body workout without any equipment. 6-6-6 walking routine (Adobe Stock)

What is the 6-6-6 walking routine?

While there are several types of walking, you cannot miss out on this type. The 6-6-6 walking routine involves walking for a total of 60 minutes daily, ideally at 6 AM or 6 PM. Fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar recommends adding a 6-minute warm-up before walking and a 6-minute cool-down afterward to maximise benefits. The warm-up includes light stretches and mobility exercises like arm circles and neck rolls to prepare your body. After walking, the cool-down session involves gentle stretches that help muscles recover and reduce soreness.

How to follow the 6-6-6 walking routine and its benefits?

Go for a 6 AM morning walk

Exposing yourself to sunlight in the morning can boost vitamin D levels, and breathing fresh air can boost lung function and improve overall respiratory health. The peaceful and calm environment can reduce stress, clear mental fog, and uplift mood. Research in the Journal of Environmental Psychology even found that just 20 minutes of walking outdoors increases energy and vitality compared to walking indoors.

Take an evening walk at 6 PM

After a long day, a 6 PM walk can be one of the easiest ways to unwind. It is especially helpful if you have been sitting most of the day. Not only does it ease physical tension and mental fatigue, but it can also regulate blood sugar levels, especially when you take a walk after dinner. A study in the Nutrients journal shows that post-meal walks significantly reduce blood glucose spikes.

Walk for at least 60 minutes a day

Whether you go for a morning walk or an evening walk, walk for at least 60 minutes. Regular walking supports heart health, lowers blood pressure, helps manage weight, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes. It also improves mood, sleep, and even cognitive function. A study published in theBritish Journal of Sports Medicine reveals that even 30-60 minutes of walking per week can reduce all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and total cancer.

Warm up for 6 minutes

Before any workout, you should always warm up. Spend 6 minutes gently loosening up your joints and muscles with light stretches or slow walking. This preps your body, increases circulation, and reduces injury risk.

6-6-6 walking routine(Adobe Stock)

Cool down for 6 minutes

End your walking routine with a 6-minute cool-down session. You can do some light stretching exercises that help your heart rate gradually return to normal and ease muscle tension, reducing post-walk soreness.

Can 6-6-6 walking routine help with weight loss?

Yes, the 6-6-6 walking routine is effective for weight loss. A 2021 study in Sports Medicine and Health Science found that walking just 1.6 km (1 mile) burns about 107 calories. Walking boosts your heart rate and engages muscles, increasing energy burn. With 60-minute walks every day, your body becomes more efficient at processing energy, speeding up your metabolism. A faster metabolism helps you burn more calories throughout the day, even while at rest, supporting weight loss over time.