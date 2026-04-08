Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur says her husband made RK family trust for her amid dispute: 'It's very hurtful for me'

Priya Sachdev Kapur, the widow of Sunjay Kapur, is involved in a legal dispute over his multimillion-dollar estate. The trouble began when his children, with his former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, approached the Delhi High Court, claiming Priya forged Sunjay’s will. Amid this, the dispute surrounding the RK Family Trust has escalated. Priya, who is a trustee and beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, issued a notice removing Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, as a trustee with effect from March 25. (Also read: Priya Kapur removes Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur from RK Family Trust as trustee amid ongoing dispute) Sunjay Kapur with his wife Priya Kapur and mother Rani Kapur in happier times.

What did Rani Kapur say As per the latest update from news agency ANI, Rani Kapur has spoken out about the ongoing dispute, calling it deeply painful and personal. She said, "It's very hurtful for me because my husband made this trust (RK family trust) and gave everything to me. This girl (Priya Kapur) tried to take over everything my husband built all his life. We moved from Bombay to Delhi, we built the house. That house I have built sitting under a tree. She thinks she's got it. Luckily, I have this house and I've been away from Delhi since my son died. I've not gone back. I'm scared now. What is she going to do to me?...I don't know what she is going to do to get the wealth and it's all my husband's work. Nobody else's. My son took over because he's the son. That's it... I don't want her near that place."

On the issue of settlement, she said there have been no discussions and made it clear that she does not see any easy resolution. She added that one cannot simply take away 40 years of hard work.

Rani Kapur has also issued a fresh notice asking Priya Kapur to stop acting as a trustee, stating that her removal has already taken effect after the notice period. She has rejected attempts to remove her from the trust, calling them legally invalid.

More details Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.

(via inputs from ANI)