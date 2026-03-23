Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur seeks removal of Priya Kapur from RK Family Trust as trustee

Priya Sachdev Kapur, the widow of Sunjay Kapur, is involved in a legal dispute over his multimillion-dollar estate. The trouble began when his children, with his former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, approached the Delhi High Court, claiming Priya forged Sunjay’s will. Amid a row over his inheritance, Sunjay Kapur's mother (middle) has issued a formal notice. (LinkedIn/Sunjay Kapur)

The inheritance dispute surrounding the late businessman’s estate has taken yet another turn. As per the latest update on news agency ANI, the dispute surrounding the RK Family Trust has escalated after Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur issued a formal notice seeking the removal of Priya Kapur as a purported trustee, invoking provisions of the trust deed dated October 26, 2017. (Also read: Sunjay Kapur's mother tells Delhi HC Priya Kapur made every move to take control of his assets instead of mourning death)

What Sunjay's mother claimed The notice, dated March 21, states that the trust is alleged to hold assets claimed by Rani Kapur as her own, and raises questions about the trust's validity and its administration. According to the notice, Priya Kapur is stated to have been appointed as a trustee following a meeting allegedly held on June 25, 2025, after the demise of Sunjay Kapur.

However, the existence and validity of the RK Family Trust, as well as the settlement of assets into it, are presently under challenge before the Delhi High Court. Despite this, it is noted that the trust deed is being relied upon to assert the legitimacy of the trust and its governance.

Pending adjudication of these issues, the notice refers to Clause 8.12(i) of the trust deed, which is stated to empower Rani Kapur to remove a trustee without assigning reasons. Exercising these stated powers, the notice communicates that Priya Kapur will stand removed from the position of trustee upon the expiry of 15 days from the date of receipt of the notice.

The notice further states that the action is being undertaken strictly in accordance with the provisions of the trust deed and is intended to constitute valid and sufficient notice of removal. At the same time, it clarifies that the step is without prejudice to Rani Kapur's legal claims and defences, including her challenge to the creation of the trust, the transfer of assets into it, and the validity of the appointment of trustees.

It is also asserted that, irrespective of whether the trust is ultimately found to be valid or invalid, Priya Kapur would have no authority to act as a trustee following the expiry of the notice period. She has accordingly been called upon to refrain from exercising any rights or powers in that capacity thereafter.

More details Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.

(via inputs from ANI)