Sunjay Kapur's mother tells Delhi HC Priya Kapur made every move to take control of his assets instead of mourning death

Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's widow, is involved in a legal dispute over his multimillion-dollar estate. The trouble began when his children, with his former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, approached the Delhi High Court, claiming Priya forged Sunjay’s will. On Monday, Sunjay Kapur’s mother told the Delhi High Court that instead of grieving his death, Priya Kapur made every move to take control of his assets. (Also read: ' ₹95 lakh per semester paid': Priya Kapur slams claim of Karisma Kapoor's daughter's unpaid fees, shows receipt in court) Amid a row over his inheritance, Sunjay Kapur's mother (middle) also made submissions to the court. (LinkedIn/Sunjay Kapur)

What Sunjay's mother claimed

As per the latest update shared by news agency PTI, the Delhi High Court on Monday heard allegations from Rani S Kapur. She said she was never told about her son's will. The submissions were made before Justice Jyoti Singh during the hearing of a suit of Karisma Kapoor's children. The court listed the matter for further arguments on December 3.

More details

Meanwhile, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, representing Rani, said that marital discord between Sunjay and Priya started in May 2023 and there were constant fights. The plea read that it was “highly unlikely and improbable that Sunjay would make Priya the sole beneficiary of his personal estate”. It went on to add that her late son shared “a deep bond and equal affection with all his children, his mother and other members of the Kapur family”. Furthermore, Gaggar claimed that instead of grieving Sunjay’s death, Priya made every possible move to take control of his assets, and alleged that the daughter-in-law concealed massive assets belonging to him.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer. He died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016, and they had two children together. He married Priya in 2017.