' 95 lakh per semester paid': Priya Kapur slams claim of Karisma Kapoor's daughter's unpaid fees, shows receipt in court

Days after Karisma Kapoor’s legal team claimed that her daughter Samaira’s college fees were unpaid as the managers of her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s estate had not cleared payments, Sunjay’s widow Priya Kapur denied the claim in court. In a hearing over the estate of Sunjay Kapur, Priya’s lawyer showed receipts of payments being made for the fees. Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor's children are embroiled in a legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate.

Priya Kapur's lawyer shows receipts in court

On Friday, as the Delhi High Court continued to hear Samaira and brother Kiaan’s plea against stepmom Priya, Sheyl Trehan, Priya’s lawyer, showed receipts of Samaira’s university fees having already been paid. The receipts showed that ₹95 lakh per semester has already been paid. “The next instalment of the fees is only due in December,” Priya’s legal team asserted.

Last week, Karisma’s lawyer, Mahesh Jethmalani, had claimed that Samaira’s university fees for two months had not been paid. The 22-year-old is studying in the US, with Sunjay bearing the expense of her education.

After Priya’s legal team had countered the claim and called it a publicity stunt, the judge reprimanded both parties against melodrama. “I don't want to spend more than 30 seconds on this. This question should not come to my court again. I don't want this hearing to be melodramatic,” Justice Singh stated.

The Sunjay Kapur estate case

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur died in London in June while playing a polo game. Samaira and Kiaan, his children with his second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, have sued Sunjay’s widow Priya Sachdev Kapur for allegedly forging his will and excluding them from it.

On Thursday, Priya’s lawyers challenged the claim that the will is forged. "There is nothing suspicious about a husband giving everything in his assets to his wife. As is the case in my father-in-law's 'will' where everything was given to his wife. "It is a healthy tradition which perhaps has been maintained," senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, said.

The court is also hearing arguments on an interim injunction application filed by Karisma Kapoor's children to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating Sunjay Kapur's assets.