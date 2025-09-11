'My son left me without roof on my head': Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur claims Priya Sachdev is selling his assets

Amid the legal battle between Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdev, and his kids with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, the late industrialist's mother, Rani Kapur, has also levelled serious allegations against Priya. Rani has also filed a lawsuit against Priya, claiming she has usurped Sunjay's estate, leaving her with nothing. Karisma and Sunjay's children - Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14) - have filed a separate lawsuit against Priya, claiming she forged Sunjay's will after his death. Amid a row over his inheritance, Sunjay Kapur's mother (middle) also made submissions to the court. (LinkedIn/Sunjay Kapur)

Sunjay Kapur's mother moves court

The case is currently in the Delhi High Court, where all the parties were heard on Wednesday. Kiaan and Samaira say they are fighting for their rightful share in their father's estate, while Priya says the will has already provided for them. Rani Kapur has alleged that Priya not only excluded her from her son's estate but is now planning to sell his assets.

Challenging the will, Rani Kapur called the process 'unholy'. "Today, I have nothing. I have written at least 15 emails asking about the will, what are the documents? Not a word has been shared. I have been told that my emails have been compromised. There is something incredibly unholy. ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine. I am 80 years old. Mother, her vested interest goes into trust. All gone. I am nowhere. Ms Sachdeva (Priya) comes in, and within three months of her getting married, everything goes? My son today leaves me with not a roof on my head," her counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, asked. The counsel also claimed the assets were being sold.

Karisma Kapoor's children call will fake

Kiaan and Samaira, in their complaint, have also called the will fake, saying neither Sunjay mentioned the will, nor Priya or any other person ever mentioned its existence. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court directed Priya to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay.

Sunjay Kapur died in June this year after a heart attack in London. He had been married to Priya since 2017. Before that, Sunjay and Karisma were married from 2003 to 2016. Sunjay was the founder and chairman of auto manufacturer Sona Comstar. According to reports, his estate is worth ₹30000 crore.

According to reports, Rani recently wrote to the UK authorities demanding an investigation into her son's death, ruling out natural causes and claiming possible murder, conspiracy and financial fraud.