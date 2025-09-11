Court asks Priya Sachdev why she won't share Sunjay Kapur's will with Karisma Kapoor, kids in 30000 cr inheritance case

As the legal battle for late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate intensified, the court issued a rebuke to Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, for not sharing a copy of his purported will with Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samaira Kapoor, his children with actor Karisma Kapoor. Kiaan and Samaira have moved the Delhi High Court, demanding their rightful share in their father's estate and alleging that the will presented by Priya is fake. Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor's children are embroiled in a legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate.

Court orders Priya Sachdev to list Sunjay's assets

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court ordered Priya Sachdev to list all immovable and movable assets of Sunjay Kapur. "Issue notice. Reply in two weeks, rejoinder in a week thereafter. Along with replies, Defendant 1 will file a list of all movable and immovable assets known to Defendant 1. Assets to be declared as of June 12," the Court ordered.

While delivering the order, the judge also remarked, "I don't know why you should not part with the copy of the will to the children. Of course, there can be a non-disclosure agreement. We can constitute a confidentiality club as well. We do this in intellectual property matters routinely."

The contentious will

Sunjay Kapur's will, dated March 2025, three months before his death, is a contentious thing in the legal battle. Kiaan and Samaira have claimed it's a forgery intended to keep them out of their father's estate. “The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided,” they submitted in the court.

All about Sunjay Kapur's estate

Sunjay Kapur, who died in June in England of a reported heart attack while playing polo, was the founder and chairman of Sona Comstar, one of the world's leading auto parts manufacturers. As per reports, his estate is worth ₹30000 crore.

Sunjay was married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003-16. Their children, Samaira and Kiaan, were born in 2005 and 2011, respectively. Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. They have a son together.