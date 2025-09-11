Sunjay Kapur was helping Karisma Kapoor, kids ditch Indian passport for Portuguese citizenship; court documents show

The legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate has taken a new turn, with new records being submitted in the Delhi High Court that claim that he was in helping his former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor and their kids get Portuguese citizenship. Karisma and Sunjay were married from 2003-16. Their two kids were born in 2005 and 2011.

Sunjay was helping Karisma

According to documents which have been submitted in the Court amid the estate feud, Sunjay was helping Karisma and their kids: Samaira and Kiaan, in the process of securing Portuguese citizenship.

According to court documents accessed by News18, Sunjay was in touch with Karisma. WhatsApp chats and documents annexed to the suit filed by Karisma’s children in the Delhi High Court suggest regular and personal discussions between the estranged couple.

As per the records submitted, Sunjay was assisting Karisma and their children in obtaining Portuguese citizenship, with the documents indicating that steps were taken to secure foreign nationality for the family.

In fact, one of the chats cited in the suit, claim that Sunjay once told Karisma that she would have to give up her Indian citizenship to obtain a Portuguese passport, with the message reading, “India does not permit dual citizenship”. The Delhi High Court will now examine these documents as the case progresses.

More about Sunjay’s estate feud

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court took up a plea filed by Karisma’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan, seeking a share in their late father’s estate, which is estimated at around ₹30,000 crore. Karisma's kids have accused his widow, Priya Sachdev, of forging his will and excluding them from the inheritance.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for Karisma's two children, while senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Shyel Trehan appeared for Priya. Both parties made several allegations and claims during the court hearing, which was headed by Justice Jyoti Singh.

During the hearing, Priya, through her legal team, claimed that the suit was not maintainable. They further alleged that Samaira and Kiaan were given ₹1900 crore worth of assets from the trust just a few days before they filed the suit.

Karisma’s kids filed after Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya, at a family meeting on July 30, presented a will allegedly executed on March 21. Priya is Sunjay's third wife, whom he married in 2017. Karisma and Sunjay were married from 2003-16. Their two kids were born in 2005 and 2011.

Justice Jyoti Singh directed Priya to file her replies to the plaint and posted the matter for further hearing on October 9. The Court has asked Priya to submit a list of all movable and immovable assets of Sunjay.

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. It was later claimed that he died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.