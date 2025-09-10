Karisma’s children already received 1,900 crore, Priya Sachdev tells Delhi HC in Sunjay Kapur assets case

After actor Karisma Kapoor's children filed a suit in the Delhi high court over the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore assets, his third wife Priya Sachdev Kapur told the court that they had already received ₹1,900 crore from the family trust. She asked, "What more do they want?" Karisma Kapoor with her children Samaira and Kiaan.

The children are seeking shares in the late businessman’s assets and have challenged the authenticity of his will, alleging that Priya forged it to gain control over the assets. The counsel said that although the will was not registered, it was not "invalid," according to a PTI news agency report.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, said, “It's not registered. Unregistered does not take the nature away. There is a judgment which says an unregistered will does not lose its validity. All this crying and weeping that is going on, just six days before the suit, the plaintiffs received ₹1,900 crore from the trust. What more do they want?”

He added, “I am the last wife of the deceased. Your husband left you many years ago, I am a widow. We have some sympathy for the deceased.”

Delhi HC directs Priya Kapur to disclose all assets

The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed Priya Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, to disclose all movable and immovable assets owned by him as of June 12, the day of his death.

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the direction while hearing a plaint filed by Sunjay’s two children with former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, challenging his alleged will and seeking shares in assets reportedly worth ₹30,000 crore.

Priya’s counsel, contesting the claims, argued, “Not as if people are left on streets.”

The high court registered the plaint filed by the children, Samaira Kapur, 20, and her 15-year-old brother, and issued notice to Priya, posting the matter for October 9.

"For the moment I am only going to register it (the plaint) and ask you to file replies. Along with replies, defendant 1 (Priya) will file a list of all movable and immovable assets known to defendant 1. Assets to be declared as of June 12," the judge said.

Priya’s counsel also referred to Karisma’s divorce proceedings with Sunjay, stating, "There were litigations after litigation, it ultimately culminated in a bitter divorce process which ended in SC. Please have some sympathy for the soul of the deceased. I (Priya) have a 6-year-old child. I am a widow. I am his last wife. You (Karisma) were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years. It's not as if these people are left on the streets."

Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, also challenged the will, saying she had been excluded and calling the process "unholy." Her counsel said, “Today, I have nothing. I have written at least 15 emails asking about the will, what are the documents? Not a word has been shared. I have been told that my emails have been compromised. There is something incredibly unholy. ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine. I am 80-year-old. Mother, her vested interest goes into trust. All gone. I am nowhere. Ms Sachdeva (Priya) comes in, within three months of her getting married, everything goes? My son today leaves me with no roof over my head.”

The plaint also claims that Sunjay never mentioned the will, nor did Priya or anyone else, and alleges that Priya’s conduct shows "without a doubt that the alleged will has been fabricated" by her.

(With PTI inputs)