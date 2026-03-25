Priya Kapur removes Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur from RK Family Trust as trustee amid ongoing dispute

Priya Sachdev Kapur, the widow of Sunjay Kapur, is involved in a legal dispute over his multimillion-dollar estate. The trouble began when his children, along with his former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, approached the Delhi High Court, claiming that Priya had forged Sunjay’s will. Amid this, the dispute surrounding the RK Family Trust has escalated. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, Priya, who is a trustee and beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, has issued a notice removing Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, as a trustee with effect from March 25, 2026. (Also read: Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur seeks removal of Priya Kapur from RK Family Trust as trustee) Sunjay Kapur with his wife Priya Kapur and mother Rani Kapur in happier times.

What the notice said According to the notice, the RK Family Trust was established in 2017 as a private, irrevocable trust for the benefit of the late Sunjay Kapur, who was its sole beneficiary during his lifetime. Following his death in June 2025, the beneficial interests are stated to have devolved upon his children, including Master Azarias Suri Kapur, Ms Samaira Kapur, and Master Kiaan Kapur.

The notice states that concerns were raised regarding certain actions attributed to Rani Kapur after the death of the sole beneficiary, and refers to a cease-and-desist notice issued earlier in January 2026. It further records that Rani Kapur has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the trust's validity and seeking relief regarding its assets.

In the notice, Priya has stated that such actions are inconsistent with the terms of the trust deed and the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and are contrary to the interests of the beneficiaries. Invoking Clause 8.11 of the trust deed, she has communicated the removal of Rani Kapur as a trustee.

The notice clarifies that, as of March 25, 2026, Rani Kapur will not have any authority to act on behalf of the trust or deal with its assets, documents, or affairs. It also states that any actions taken in the name of the trust after this date would be invalid, with legal remedies reserved in the event of non-compliance.

This update comes a few days after Rani Kapur issued a formal notice seeking the removal of Priya Kapur as a purported trustee.

More details Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.

(via inputs from ANI)