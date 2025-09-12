'Karisma Kapoor does not want anything for herself' from Sunjay Kapur's 30000 cr; lawyer says she wants kids' security

Actor Karisma Kapoor is not a plaintiff in her children Samaira and Kiaan's lawsuit against her ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdev. The actor is representing her kids in the case, but is not a party. Her lawyer, Mahesh Jethmalani, has clarified that Karisma is not seeking any monetary benefit from the case for herself but is fighting for her children's financial security. Karisma Kapoor with daughter Samaira and son Kiaan Raj.

Karisma Kapoor's lawyer speaks out

In a debate on Republic TV, Jethmalani said, “Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want anything for herself, the entire aim of this litigation is to secure her children in the manner in which her late ex-husband wanted them to be secure, which is as per a trust deed, which dealt with his assets in India, his corporate assets in India, and by and large his assets abroad, for which there was a will, which was never disclosed and neither has been a subject matter of probate, nor is it registered. So the battle is only about the assets which the will covers and not about the assets which the trust covers.”

As per reports, late businessman Sunjay Kapur's estate is worth ₹30000 crore. His widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has said that Karisma's children are being given ₹1900 crore as per a document that she says is Sunjay's will. But Samaira and Kiaan have contested the will, calling it fake. Reacting to the ₹1900 crore offer, Jethmalani added, "The children are not getting whatever they are getting at the mercy of Mrs Kapur. These are assets of Sunjay Kapur, nobody is doing us a favour. Is Priya Sachdev going to forsake the remaining ₹28,000 crore that goes to her? What kind of rubbish is this? We are trying to fight for the children’s rightful inheritance.”

Sunjay Kapur inheritance case

Apart from Samaira and Kiaan, the late industrialist's mother, Rani Kapur, has also filed a suit against Priya, alleging that the will presented by her is fake and leaves her with nothing. The court has ordered Priya to disclose all assets of her late husband. The case will be heard next in October.

Sunjay Kapur, founder and chairman of auto manufacturer Sona Comstar, died in London in June this year. He was married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003-16. After their divorce, he married Priya Sachdev in 2017.