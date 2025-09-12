Karisma Kapoor's lawyer slams Priya Sachdev's 'rubbish' 1900 crore offer, dares her to 'forsake remaining 28000 crore'

After Karisma Kapoor's children moved the Delhi High Court against their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, demanding their 'rightful share' in late father Sunjay Kapur's estate, Priya claimed that the two were being given ₹1900 crore. Karisma Kapoor's lawyer, Mahesh Jethmalani, has now called out the claim, calling the settlement 'rubbish'. Sunjay Kapur was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003-16. After their divorce, he married Priya Sachdev in 2017.

On Wednesday, Priya Sachdev's lawyers claimed that Kiaan and Samaira, Karisma and Sunjay's kids, have not been excluded from the will and are being given ₹1900 crore. Karisma's legal team, representing her children, countered that they did not have access to the said ₹1900 crore, as Priya was controlling the estate.

Karisma's lawyer slams Priya Sachdev

Now, Mahesh Jethmalani, Karisma's lawyer, has slammed that ₹1900 crore claim. Appearing on Republic TV, he said, “If the estate is ₹30,000 crore and they are only getting ₹1900 crore… actually, there are only five class one heirs – mother, 3 children and Priya – why is she not disclosing a will, if it’s genuine. The children are not getting whatever they are getting at the mercy of Mrs Kapur. These are assets of Sunjay Kapur; nobody is doing us a favour. Is Priya Sachdev going to forsake the remaining ₹28,000 crore that goes to her, what kind of a rubbish is this? We are trying to fight for the children’s rightful inheritance.”

Karisma is not a plaintiff in the case, and is representing her children in the lawsuit. Jethmalani maintained that the actor is not seeking any money for herself. “Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want anything for herself, the entire aim of this litigation is to secure her children in the manner in which her late ex-husband wanted them to be secure, which is as per a trust deed, which dealt with his assets in India, his corporate assets in India, and by and large his assets abroad, for which there was a will, which was never disclosed and neither has been a subject matter of probate, nor is it registered," he added.

About the inheritance drama

Apart from Karisma's two children, the late industrialist's mother, Rani Kapur, has also filed a suit against Priya. The court has ordered Priya to disclose all assets of her late husband. The case will be next heard on 9 October.