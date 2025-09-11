‘Your husband left you’: Sunjay Kapur’s widow Priya Sachdev attacks his ex Karisma Kapoor amid estate feud

A fiery war is brewing between businessman Sunjay Kapur’s widow Priya Sachdev and his former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor amid a ₹30,000 crore estate feud. During a recent hearing in the Delhi High Court, Priya attacked Karisma, stating that Sunjay had left Karisma many years ago. Sunjay Kapur was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. Sunjay got married to Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev clash in court

The battle over Sunjay's estate intensified after his children from Karisma accused Priya of forging his will and excluding them from the inheritance. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court took up the plea filed by Samaira and Kiaan, seeking a share in their late father’s estate.

The legal dispute over Sunjay's estate has sparked a bitter family battle between Karisma, Priya, and his mother Rani, with each side launching attacks on the other through their lawyers.

During the hearing, Priya, through her lawyer Rajiv Nayyar, accused Karisma of being absent from Sunjay's life for the past 15 years and suddenly appearing in their life after his death. Priya’s legal team emphasised that she was Sunjay's legally wedded wife.

“I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection - where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles in the Supreme Court,” Rajiv said.

The lawyer added, “Your husband left you several years ago." He was referring to Karisma and Sunjay's messy divorce in 2016, which saw allegations around domestic abuse as well as substance abuse.

Rajiv also claimed that Karisma was “nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years.”

What do we know about the estate feud

On Tuesday, it was reported that Karisma’s children – Samaira Kapur (20) and Kiaan Raj Kapur (15) – have approached the Delhi High Court demanding a share in their late father’s estate.

In their plea, they claimed that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent in his final will. They have accused their stepmother, Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of altering the will. The suit was filed after Priya at a July 30 family meeting presented a will allegedly executed on March 21 – has also sought an injunction on the transfer or disposal of the property. Karisma is not a plaintiff in the case, but is representing her children.

The court has now asked Priya to file a list of all Sunjay Kapur's movable and immovable assets. The matter is now scheduled for a hearing on October 9.

Sunjay Kapur was married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. Their children, Samaira and Kiaan, were born in 2005 and 2011, respectively. Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017 after a bitter divorce from Karisma. The businessman, who was the chairman and founder of auto manufacturer Sona Comstar, died in June in London after a purported heart attack. Reports say his estate is worth ₹30000 crore.