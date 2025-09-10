Exclusive | Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira on Samaira, Kiaan Raj being dragged in the estate feud: Sad the kids were…

Justice Jyoti Singh, meanwhile, directed Priya to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay as of the day of his death. and listed the matter for further hearing on October 9.

Priya’s legal team argued that the suit filed by Samaira and Kiaan Raj was not maintainable, as the children had already received ₹1,900 crore from the family’s Rani Kapur Trust days before initiating legal action.

The battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore estate once again reached the court on Wednesday. His children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15), from former wife Karisma Kapoor, moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the will produced by his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Reacting to this, Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, spoke to HTCity and said that it was “sad” that the kids are now dragged into the dispute.

Mandhira says, “We’ve not been allowed to grieve since this (Sunjay’s death) has happened, and it’s been a constant shock every day. My mother (Rani Surinder Kapur) did not want to take this to court, and we still hope that Priya would come forward and give us what we are asking for. It’s been unfortunate that his children have been cut off [from] his will.”

Currently in the UK with her mother, Mandhira adds, “My mother should be able to decide what’s going to whom. It’s been horrible. It’s like I keep saying, it’s a nightmare we want to wake up from, and we’re not being allowed to even grieve.”

Mandhira emphasises that their family always had good relations with Karisma and her children after the 2016 divorce.

She says, “We’ve always had good relationships. I think if anyone knew my brother and his relationship with his children, this is the most bizarre thing that has come out: that they’ve been cut off and Priya is the sole beneficiary of this will.”