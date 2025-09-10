‘I stand by them’: Sunjay Kapur's sister reacts to plea by Karisma Kapoor's children seeking share in 30,000 cr estate

The ongoing dispute over actor Karisma Kapoor's former husband, late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore empire, took a dramatic turn. Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan filed a civil lawsuit in Delhi High Court alleging that their stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur tried to forge their father's will. Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died on June 12.

What Sunjay Kapur's sister said

Now, Mandhira Kapur Smith, the sister of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has spoken out in support of Karisma Kapoor's kids in the matter. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court took up a plea filed by Karisma’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan, seeking a share in their late father’s estate, which is estimated at around ₹30,000 crore.

Speaking with ANI, Mandhira said, "I'm very happy about it because finally the family will know something and have some knowledge about anything really. I believe in the justice system in India, so I'm hoping it will bring more clarity, more visibility and transparency to everything."

‘I stand by them because…’

She went on to add that she supports the step taken by Karisma Kapoor's children, “I stand by them because I do not think that if anyone knows the relationship they have had with their father and for their father not to have them a part of the will, it just doesn't add up. Doesn't make sense. So I stand by them.”

Priya Kapur has been ordered to disclose all movable and immovable assets of Sunjay Kapur as of June 12, 2025. Meanwhile, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, countered that the suit filed against her is not maintainable.

Karisma married businessman and industrialist Sunjay Kapur in 2003 in a high-profile Sikh wedding in Mumbai. The couple share two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, they filed for divorce through mutual consent, which was finalised in 2016. The following year, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. It was later claimed that Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England. However, it was never officially confirmed.