Cricket stars KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya bring fashion A-game to Anant Ambani sangeet but Ishan Kishan is the clear winner

The Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet guest list included all from film stars to close relatives to ace cricketers. While Bollywood stars were among the best dressed as expected, even cricketers brought their fashion A-game to the event. The biggest surprise, however, was Ishan Kishan. (Also read: Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani sangeet: All the best dressed celebs of the party, from Isha Ambani to Alia Bhatt) Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Kunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma at the Ambani sangeet.

Knocking it out of the park with the fashion

The cricketer shocked (or surprised) the internet with his all-red co-ord look, fresh mullet paired with a thick chain and massive tattoo on the chest. Check out his look:

Ishan posed for the paparazzi with Hardik Pandya, Kunal Pandya and Kunal's wife Pankhuri. Hardik opted for a black and white ombre sherwani with intricate design. Kunal was also in similar colours with a more traditional sherwani.

KL Rahul looked handsome in his black traditional-modern outfit. He was joined by actor wife Athiya Shetty in a saree.

MS Dhoni also arrived in a white, floral kurta and jacket. He brought wife Sakshi Dhoni along, who looked stunning in her lehenga. Dhoni's outfit was by ace designer Rahul Mishra.

Anant and Radhika's wedding

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Recently, Mukesh and Nita Ambani organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

Earlier, the wedding invitation went viral offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.