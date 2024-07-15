‘Everything is borrowed’: Diet Sabya explains how celebs turn up in luxe new outfits for events each time

Ever wondered how your favourite celebrities turn up in brand-new and luxurious outfits for events every single time? According to the famous fashion and pop culture-based Instagram account Diet Sabya, stars borrow all clothes. In a viral post, they shared the ins and outs of celebrity styling, what goes on behind sourcing ‘custom’ looks, and more. The post comes after the grand Ambani wedding where many celebs attended wearing glamorous looks. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone's sindoori red anarkali suit for Ambani wedding won your heart? It can be yours at this price...) Diet Sabya explains how celebs turn up in luxe new outfits for events each time. (Instagram )

Diet Sabya says celebs borrow all clothes

Diet Sabya took to Instagram recently to talk about the business of celebrity styling and answered some burning questions from their followers. In the post, they covered several points, including how stylists find clothes for the celebs and the process of creating the viral look. The pop culture page revealed that “all clothes are borrowed. Even the ones labelled ‘custom’ or ‘archival’.” And after the event, the clothes are returned after they are dry cleaned.

The fashion and pop culture page added that custom (meaning ‘customisation’) has recently become a buzzword. “Custom may mean an alteration, a completely fresh piece, a new blouse to an existing outfit, a tweaked version of a style the designer has showcased before,” they added.

'Celebs don't pay for anything'

Diet Sabya also discussed designers and PRs lending clothes to stars for free publicity and brand placement. They said, “It is simply business. Celebs won’t pay for anything. Most won’t even buy their own underwear if it comes down to it. They are just rotten by agencies, clients, and demon managers.”

'Pictures are shot before the event'

However, in certain instances, celebrities buy the clothes from the designers - sometimes at a discount. “Unless the designer decides to give it to the celebrity,” Diet Sabya added. On how the pictures of brand-new looks get updated on social media in real-time, they revealed that often photos are shot before an event. “This happens for outstation events (say a cruise), or they’ll be shot after clubbed with a free shoot day depending on the celeb schedule.”