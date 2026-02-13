Hailey Bieber in see-through lacy gown gives Victorian dressing a sensual twist at Wuthering Heights Sydney premiere

Stepping out for the Sydney event of Wuthering Heights, attended by the film's stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, Hailey Bieber opted for a totally sheer and black embroidered dress. Celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal, who has been dressing Margot Robbie for her press tour looks for Wuthering Heights promotions, also dressed Hailey.

Also Read | Isha Ambani has never looked more stunning than in this blinding emerald necklace and embroidered skirt-blouse

Hailey Bieber understood the assignment as she arrived at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Sydney, Australia. The Rhode founder embraced feminine sensuality with a Victorian twist during the event, a modern nod to historic dressing.

The black, lacy ensemble is a custom creation by Anthony Vaccarello from the luxury house of Yves Saint Laurent. The floor-length gown comes with a matching tulle-lined bra and fluted sleeves. The fitted bodice falls into a panelled skirt and mini-train. The plunging neckline, delicate floral lace embroidery, fitted silhouette, and flowy skirt add a feminine grace to the ensemble.

The styling Andrew and Hailey decided to go sans jewellery with the dress, save for her wedding ring, which features a massive diamond centrestone. A pair of black stiletto sandals rounded off the accessories.

Meanwhile, the glam was also kept pared back: Hailey's makeup was light and rosy, featuring feathered brows, shimmery eye shadow, a light coat of mascara, rose pink lip shade, a hint of blush on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter on the contours. Lastly, her shoulder-length tresses were tousled and effortlessly flicked out, styled in a centre parting.

Hailey Bieber is no stranger to the naked dress trend, and this black gown seamlessly marries her love for them and the world of Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights.

About Hailey Bieber On the work front, Hailey Bieber is currently in Australia for Rhode's beauty brand expansion. Her mother is Kennya Deodato, and her father is actor Stephen Baldwin. The American model is married to Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber. The couple had been engaged since July 7, 2018, and tied the knot in September 2018.

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024. Hailey and Justin chose their son’s moniker for a sentimental reason, as it carries the initials ‘JB’, which is a Bieber family tradition. Since Jack's birth, Justin and Hailey have shared glimpses into their baby boy's life and their routines as a family of three.