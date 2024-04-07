WWE Wrestlemania 40 Live Updates: Cody's story runs through The Bloodline, Rhea Ripley and Gunther's reigns on the line

WWE Wrestlemania 40 Live Updates: There is no day bigger in sports entertainment than today and tomorrow. After months of anticipation and build-up, we are finally here at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia… for WWE WrestleMania 40… also called WrestleMania XL. The 40th anniversary of the holy grail of professional wrestling. WrestleMania is pro wrestling's equivalent of the Superbowl. Heck, many in the United States believe that it has long surpassed it. Each year, ever since it began way back in 1984, the legend of WrestleMania has kept on growing, to an extent that today it is the pioneer of the entertainment industry. An icon in its own rights. And as WWE presents you the 40th edition with much pomp and aplomb, we guarantee you that Day 1 promises to be one hell of an opener....Read More

This WrestleMania has everything – legends returning, brother colliding and as many as three championships of the line. The main-event today is the star-studded tag-team match featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns up against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. It is being dubbed as the biggest tag-team match of all time and there is little evidence to prove otherwise. The Rock, once the People's Champion, has turned over a leaf that hasn’t been seen in 20 years. Embracing his dark side, The Brahma Bull, now known as The Final Boss has conveyed his allegiance to his cousin Roman Reigns at The Bloodline. And it is up to the alliance of once rivals, now friends Rhodes and Rollins, whose combined aim is to put an end to Roman's historic 1300-plus days as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion to an end.

That's not all. Day 1 promises so much more as Sami Zayn – the former honorary Uce – attempts to take down the longest reigning Intercontinental Champions in history Gunther. The man is yet to be either pinned or submitted in over 665 days en route to leaving behind The Honky Tonk Man's 445-day tenure as IC champion. He has beaten all that have come his way 0 Kevin Owens, The Miz, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre. Will Sami join the list or will he rise to the occasion with a Helluva Kick to take home the championship? That question will be answered tonight.

Speaking of championships, Rhea Ripley puts her Women's Heavyweight title on the line against 'The Man' Becky Lynch. It was last year at WrestleMania 39 that Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair in a match-of-the-year candidate and has held on to the title ever since. Her opponent Becky earned a shot at the championship when she won the 6-women Elimination Chamber. And to top it all, there's a brother vs brother match. Former tag-team champions, former Bloodline members, The USOS are in a pursuit to beat each other up after Jey and Jimmy have imploded over the last couple of months. What else do you need?