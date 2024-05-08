Priyanka Chopra does squats with Malti on her shoulders, wants to be her 'safe space'

Priyanka Chopra has been keeping her fans updated on the shoot of her upcoming project Heads of State. Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas also tagged along with her, and the two were seen in the actor's recent Instagram posts. In the latest post, Priyanka shared that she has finally completed the shoot. Don't miss Priyanka's play-time with Malti, which included squats and even stick fighting. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra recalls being ‘surprised’ when agents made an ask for pay parity: That doesn't happen in our industry) Priyanka Chopra was seen doing squats while carrying her daughter on her arms.

Priyanka's Instagram post

Priyanka took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a video diary of her last few days on the shoot. She shared a bunch of pictures with the crew, getting ready inside her vanity van, playfully doing squats with Malti, and stick-fighting with her.

In the caption, she wrote: “And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”

On wanting Malti to be her safe space

Meanwhile, Priyanka also opened up about the bond she shared with daughter Malti in a new interview with India Today, “I think children are not born to us, they are born through us to have their own lives. And that’s how my parents raised me and my mom raised me. And, you know, she always said that I’m your safe space. That’s what I want to be for Malti, her safe space and let her do whatever she wants.”

Priyanka Chopra dated singer Nick Jonas for some time and tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year, via surrogacy. Malti was born premature and stayed in the NICU for 100 days before her parents could take her home.

Apart from Priyanka, Heads of State also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. It is directed by Ilya Naishuller. She will also be seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.