Priyanka Chopra out, but Katrina Kaif is not leaving Jee Le Zaraa: Sources

The spotlight is back on Farhan Akhtar’s anticipated directorial project Jee Le Zaraa because of the murmurs around Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif walking out of the project. While there has been no official statement from the makers of the project, we have learnt that while Priyanka has indeed opted out of the film, Katrina remains to be a part of the cast. There are growing worries that Jee Le Zaraa will get shelved

Earlier this week, several reports stated that Priyanka had to leave the film, as its shoot schedule was clashing with the time frame set for filming of the second season of Citadel. “Priyanka was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and she asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa next year. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024, so it didn’t work out,” a source tells us, adding, “It’s true and a very unfortunate development that PC will no longer be able to do the film, but there’s no bad blood between her and the team.”

Besides Priyanka, there were also reports claiming Katrina, too, has opted out of the film, making fans wonder if the film will get shelved. And the industry insider shuns this report as baseless. “There;'s no truth in it. It’s a project which will definitely be made because it is very close to Farhan as well as Zoya,” says the insider, further stating, “Katrina is still on board and hasn’t walked out. She has a close bond with Farhan as well as Zoya after she did Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. So, there is no way that she will leave the project without any concrete reason. At the moment, she’s very much among the leading cast. And the worries around the film getting shelved are not relevant.”

Addressing the reason why the film, which is written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, is getting delayed in starting its shoot schedule, another source says that’s because the makers want it to be right. “No one has kept it on the back-burner. As far as Priyanka’s replacement is concerned, there is no name in the mind, and the makers will now start looking for options,” say the source.

The buddy road movie that marks Farhan’s directorial comeback after over a decade, was announced on the 20th anniversary of his 2001 directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai.