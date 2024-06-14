Chandu Champion Twitter Review: Fans call Kartik Aaryan phenomenal in his career-best; Ananya Panday showers love

The last few years have been very fruitful for Kartik Aaryan. He dabbled in different genres, proved her versatility with impactful performances and ultimately became ‘janta ka superstar’. So when fans witnessed him working hard for Chandu Champion, they predicted another hit in his filmography. However, not many expected the Kabir Khan directorial to emerge as Kartik’s career-best performance. Well, that’s exactly how social media users are reviewing Kartik’s portrayal of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympics gold medallist. Not only did the actor manage to touch hearts, but also left a lasting impression. Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion

Kartik’s earnest efforts have truly paid off. Proof of the same are raging Twitter reviews of Chandu Champion which are flooding the internet. One happy fan even went as far as comparing Kartik to Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. This tweet read: “Kartik Aaryan , The ACTOR 🫡🔥Who would have thought #KartikAaryan would evolve into such a phenomenal actor? Simply outstanding in every scene of #ChanduChampion !! Nails the emotional parts like a veteran, achieving what even Aamir Khan couldn't in LSC ! His body language, mannerisms, and expressive eyes, combined with heartfelt dialogue delivery, make for a brilliant performance 👌🔥He deserves multiple awards this year for this stellar act ! Your Paisa will be wasool from this only, rest is BONUS.”

Kartik’s good friend and fellow actor Ananya Panday also showered love on his latest release in her Instagram story. The star kid gushed, “OUTSTANDING!!!!! 👏👏 You have to see it to believe it!!!! @kartikaaryan @kabirkhankk ❤️❤️ And the ENTIRE cast and crew 🙌🙌.”

Ananya Panday's review of Chandu Champion

Some fans called Kartik ‘sincere’ whereas others lauded the immense hard work he put into this film, which is evident in his masterclass of a performance. Not just Kartik but his incredibly talented co-star Vijay Raaz is also being celebrated on Twitter as an ‘exceptional’ performer.

After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to book your tickets for Chandu Champion? While you decide, we have a message for Kartik— ek hi to dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge!