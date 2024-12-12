Ananya Panday remembers her first period, thinking something was wrong with her: ‘Mum and daadi gave me gifts’

Apart from acting chops, screen presence and versatility, what makes an actor popular amongst the masses is the reliability factor. Not only does it help fans understand their favourite celebrities more, but also makes them feel closer to them. One such star kid and Bollywood actor who is currently winning at this game is Ananya Panday. Whether it’s bullying or being cheated on, the young actor has opened up about several personal struggles in her interviews, showing us her relatable side. Well, Ananya has now shared her first period story. Ananya Panday has talked about her first period

In a recent chat with News18, Ananya explained how there wasn’t much conversation about menstruation at home back when she first got her period. Even her classmates who got their cycles early were ‘hush hush’ about it. Ananya was quoted saying, “When I got my first period, I remember being in school and I didn’t understand what had happened to me because no one had spoken to me about it. When I went home, I was very scared because I thought something was wrong with me and that I had hurt myself. I didn’t know what was happening. But my mum and my daadi gave me gifts and they told me that this is a moment to celebrate.”

Ananya further stated that in her opinion, every young girl and her family should deal with menstruation and their first period in a similar manner, in order to do away with the stigma attached to the topic. Well, that is truly inspiring. On the work front, Ananya has been busy collecting accolades for her impeccable performance in her 2023 film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She also won hearts with her work in CTRL, which released on the digital platform, and her debut web series Call Me Bae. Up next, Ananya has a biopic titled Shankara in her kitty, alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, apart from Chand Mera Dil co-starring Lakshya.