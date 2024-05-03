Mira Rajput graced the ramp in an exquisite corset blouse and lehenga skirt, embraces rich heritage and craftsmanship

Mira Rajput recently stole the limelight as she turned showstopper for the renowned fashion label Jade by MK, headed by designers Monica and Karishma. The event, featuring their latest collection, 'Legacy of Deft Hands', was elevated by Mira's presence, adding an extra touch of grace. The gorgeous wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor made a grand entrance at Mumbai's CSMVS (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya), adorned in a majestic lehenga ensemble. Mira effortlessly commanded attention as she graced the ramp in stunning ethnic attire, leaving onlookers enchanted by her undeniable allure. Let's decode her glam look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Loved Mira Rajput's vibrant orange gown with daring cut-outs she wore to an award show? Here's what it costs ) Mira Rajput wows as showstopper in exquisite corset blouse and lehenga skirt

Mira's ethereal appearance seamlessly blended traditional elements with modern allure. The fashionable diva adorned herself in a lehenga ensemble featuring a corset blouse boasting a halter neckline, deep V-neck, backless design, and an asymmetrical hemline. Embellished with intricate zari work and sequin embroidery that showcased exquisite craftsmanship, the ensemble exuded opulence. She paired it with a lehenga skirt that radiated grandeur and contemporary sophistication, embellished with sequin embroidery and intricate traditional multicoloured patterns that enhanced the glamour and glitz.

A tribute to India's rich heritage and craftsmanship, she wears an antique finish polki choker with multiple layers and a long Russian emerald studded statement pendant necklace to complement her beautiful JADE ensemble. Her accessories perfectly enhanced her regal ensemble by adding a touch of royal appeal. Her glamorous makeup look included smudged kajal, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, defined brows, contoured cheekbones, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a glossy nude lipstick. She styled her luscious tresses into a low ponytail, perfectly complementing her stunning appearance.

As soon as her pictures and videos went viral on social media, her fans couldn't stop gushing over her stunning look and flooded her posts with comments and likes. However, the actress's ramp walk didn't sit well with netizens, as some described it as rather 'manly', questioning how she was chosen to be the showstopper for the gala night. "She's walking like a macho man," one user commented, while another wrote, "She is walking like a wrestler." "Terrible walk, and you call it grace?" questioned a netizen. Despite the mixed reception to her walk, her fashion and style received full marks, and fans eagerly await to see what the diva will wear next.