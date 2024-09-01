Mira Rajput's Chanel bag with stylish outfit and simple makeup is worth an insane price. Guess what it costs

Mira Rajput was photographed during an outing in Mumbai. The actor chose a stylish ensemble for the occasion. However, it was Mira's Chanel bag and its insane price that caught our eye. Scroll down to know the details. (Also Read | Which skincare products should young girls use? Dermatologists suggest simple is best. Details) Mira Rajput carries a Chanel bag, which is worth an insane price.

Mira Rajput carries a ₹ 20 lakh Chanel bag

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, stepped out in Mumbai yesterday. The paparazzi videos show Mira exiting an establishment with a friend and walking towards her car. For the outing, the mother-of-two wore a stylish white tee, matching tweed jacket, and classic blue denim jeans. She paired the ensemble with many accessories, including a Chanel bag.

The Chanel bag comes at an insane price of ₹20 lakh. (Sotheby's )

Mira's bag is called Chanel Metallic Green Quilted Caviar Medium Classic Double Flap Gold Hardware. It was featured during the luxury label's 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection. It is worth USD 24,000 on Sotheby's website, which is approximately ₹20,13,361.

Decoding Mira Rajput's outfit

Mira wore a fitted white coop-neck tee for the outing. She styled the top with a white tweed jacket featuring a collared neckline, half-length sleeves, metallic buttons on the seams and faux breast pockets, an open front, a tailored fitting, and a cropped silhouette.

Mira completed the look with dark blue denim jeans featuring a mid-rise waist, flared design, and a floor-length hem. Apart from the expensive Chanel bag, she paired the ensemble with black-tinted sunglasses, dangling earrings, rings, and green peep-toe heels.

Lastly, Mira tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and for glam, she chose a no-makeup look with glossy nude lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, feathered brows, and refreshed skin.

About Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015. They have two kids: a daughter, Misha and a son, Zain. Shahid and Mira welcomed Misha in 2016. Meanwhile, their second child, Zain, was born in 2018.