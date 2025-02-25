Menu Explore
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
Sun protection in a capsule? What you need to know about 'sunscreen pill' trend

By Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Feb 25, 2025 11:01 AM IST

Rise of oral photoprotection and their future in skin health: Forget slathering on sunscreen, these ‘Sunscreen Pills’ claim to protect skin from the inside out!

In recent years, oral photoprotection, particularly sunscreen pills, has gained attention as a novel approach to skin health. These systemic sunscreens, taken orally, help protect the skin from harmful UV radiation, reducing the risk of skin damage, premature ageing and skin cancer.

Hate reapplying sunscreen? These oral supplements could be the answer!(Image by Hero Cosmetics)
Hate reapplying sunscreen? These oral supplements could be the answer!(Image by Hero Cosmetics)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashmi Naldeega, Consultant Dermatologist on Practo, shared that various compounds with antioxidant properties have been identified as key players in oral photoprotection. Few such compounds include –

1. β-Carotene, a precursor to Vitamin A.

Known for its antioxidant effects, β-carotene neutralises free radicals caused by UV radiation, enhancing the skin's defence against UV- induced redness and photoaging. Studies have shown it can reduce sunburn and improve skin resilience to UV exposure.

2. Antimalarial medications like chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine

Typically used for treating malaria and autoimmune diseases, these also possess photoprotective properties. Clinical studies have demonstrated their ability to decrease UVB-induced erythema and inflammatory responses, further supporting their role as systemic sunscreens.

3. Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

This is another powerful antioxidant, helping neutralize free radicals and prevent collagen degradation, which is crucial for skin structure. Both topical and systemic Vitamin C reduce photoaging, inhibit melanin production and improve skin texture.

Vitamin C supplements can result in glowing and luminous skin(Pexels)
Vitamin C supplements can result in glowing and luminous skin(Pexels)

4. α-Tocopherols (Vitamin E)

This protect the skin from oxidative stress caused by UV exposure. Research shows that combining Vitamin E with Vitamin C enhances photoprotection, reducing UV-induced erythema and preventing DNA damage.

5. Selenium

This is a trace mineral with antioxidant properties, scavenges free radicals and protects cells from oxidative stress. Clinical studies have shown that selenium supplementation can reduce the risk of skin cancer and delay photoaging.

6. Green Tea Polyphenols

Particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), these are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These compounds reduce UV-induced skin damage, minimise erythema and prevent DNA mutations linked to skin cancer.

Green tea can repair damaged skin cells on your lips. (Shutterstock)
Green tea can repair damaged skin cells on your lips. (Shutterstock)

Dr Rashmi Naldeega said, “The appeal of sunscreen pills lies in their convenience. Unlike topical sunscreens, which require frequent reapplication, oral supplements provide consistent protection throughout the day, regardless of sweat or water exposure. This makes them ideal for those spending long hours outdoors or engaging in activities like swimming or sports. They are also a good option for people with sensitive skin who may experience irritation from topical sunscreens.”

She concluded, “While sunscreen pills offer internal protection, they do not block UV rays from reaching the skin. Therefore, they should be used in conjunction with traditional sunscreens and sun- safe practices. In conclusion, sunscreen pills represent an exciting frontier in skin health, offering a convenient and effective way to protect the skin from the inside out. As research continues, they may play a significant role in long-term UV protection.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
