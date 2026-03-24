Longevity doctor warns against 5 drinks that silently destroy heart health: Fruit juice, sports drinks, and more

He went on to list five drinks that should be cut out of the diet with immediate effect if one does not wish to be surprised by a heart attack.

Taking to Instagram on March 24, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, explained, “Most people focus on food when focusing on heart health, but what you drink might be doing more damage faster.”

A healthy lifestyle is non-negotiable when it comes to maintaining cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of heart attacks. And while that is commonly associated with exercising regularly and eating right, what one drinks also plays an important role.

1. Fruit juice While fruits are considered to be among the healthiest natural foods to eat, fruit juice is not. Even fruit juices with no added sugar or preservatives are not beneficial for heart health, shared Dr Vass.

This is because even 100 percent fruit juice is loaded with calories without the safety of fibre that slows down its absorption by the body.

As Dr Vass explained, “It's liquid sugar without the fibre. Believe it or not, it spikes blood sugar faster than soda in most studies. This drives triglycerides up and chronically trains your pancreas to overproduce insulin.”

2. Sweet coffee drinks While coffee in itself offers a number of health benefits, adding sugar to the drink cancels them out.

“A large flavoured latte can contain up to 50 grams of sugar,” observed Dr Vass. “That's a dessert in a cup every morning, wrapped in a halo of health because it has coffee in it.”

3. Sports drinks Sports drinks are not just loaded with calories; they often also contain artificial dyes that are known to cause metabolic damage. According to Dr Vass, unless an individual is a competitive athlete who has been pushing themselves for two to three days straight, one does not need “34 grams of carbohydrates and artificial dyes” pumped into them.

“Water and electrolytes do the job without the metabolic damage,” he shared.

4. Alcohol beyond two drinks a month While there is no healthy limit for drinking alcohol, limiting oneself to two drinks a month keeps the risk of heart attacks low.

“The red wine is good for you story has largely been debunked,” stated Dr Vass. “Even moderate regular drinking raises blood pressure, disrupts sleep architecture, and elevates inflammatory markers.”

5. Diet sodas Diet sodas are not a healthy drinking option, cautioned Dr Vass. “Artificial sweeteners can still trigger an insulin response,” he explained. “They also alter your gut microbiome composition and, in large studies, are associated independently with cardiovascular events.”

“What you drink every day compounds over the years, and these five are quietly working against your heart,” cautioned the physician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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