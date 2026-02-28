How many cups of coffee can you drink in a day? UK nutritionist explains what happens when you drink 1 to 4 cups a day

He states, “Coffee isn’t just a pick-me-up. Hidden in your morning cup of coffee are some powerful longevity benefits, but you need to get the dose right. Let me explain what to do.”

Zib Atkins, a longevity and health optimisation coach, certified clinical nutritionist and NHS health trainer, and the co-founder of Ayus Wellness Ltd, is unpacking the science-backed longevity benefits of drinking coffee daily - stressing that both dosage and timing make a significant difference. In an Instagram video shared on February 23, he outlines how consuming one, two, three or even four cups of coffee can influence overall health, lower disease risk and potentially support a longer, healthier life.

If your day doesn’t begin without a steaming cup of black coffee , here’s some good news: your daily brew may be doing far more than simply waking you up. Coffee is no longer seen as just a morning pick-me-up - growing research links it to longevity benefits, improved brain health and even cardiovascular protection. For coffee lovers, that familiar aroma and first sip could come with science-backed perks, provided you get the quantity and timing right.

One cup a day According to Zib, just one cup of coffee a day is linked to reduced risk of early death in the long run. It also sharpens your focus, boosts energy and reduces fatigue due to its caffeine content, which prevents tiredness by blocking adenosine in the brain.

He explains, “Let's start with just one cup a day. This has been shown to reduce risk of early death by five to six percent and improve focus, alertness, and reduce fatigue because the 80 to 100 milligrams of caffeine that it contains blocks adenosine in your brain and prevents feelings of tiredness.”

Two cups a day The nutritionist points out that consuming around two cups of coffee a day has been linked to a reduced risk of neurodegenerative conditions, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. She explains that coffee is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, compounds that help combat inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain.

He points out, “Two cups a day shows benefits for neurodegeneration, reduces risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's because this amount of coffee contains antioxidants and polyphenols which along with the caffeine, help reduce inflammation in the brain and oxidative stress.”

Three cups a day Zib further notes that consuming up to three cups of coffee a day is associated with the strongest evidence for longevity and supporting liver health. Regular intake at this level has also been linked to protective benefits for the liver, including a lower risk of fatty liver disease and certain forms of liver cancer.

He explains, “Three cups a day is where things get interesting because a major BMJ meta analysis showed that three cups of coffee a day is the strongest link to lowest all cause mortality. Basically, coffee drinkers that drink this much coffee have statistically longer lives and it helps protect the liver even from cancer and fatty liver disease.”

Four cups a day According to the longevity expert, drinking up to four cups of coffee a day has been associated with notable heart health benefits in many individuals. She explains that regular consumption at this level may lower the risk of heart failure, stroke and coronary artery disease. These protective effects are largely attributed to coffee’s rich antioxidant profile, which helps regulate blood pressure, improve endothelial function and maintain arterial elasticity - all of which are crucial for cardiovascular health.

Zib highlights, “Now, at four cups of coffee a day is when we start to see big cardioprotective benefits, reduced risk of heart failure, stroke, and coronary artery disease because the antioxidants in coffee like chlorogenic acid help decrease blood pressure, improve endothelial function, and aid arterial elasticity.”

Timing matters Zib emphasises that timing plays a crucial role when it comes to coffee consumption, as caffeine can interfere with sleep quality and disrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythm if consumed too late in the day. He advises having your coffee earlier - ideally before 2:00 pm - to minimise its impact on nighttime rest. Additionally, he recommends choosing freshly ground or filtered coffee over instant varieties, as these tend to be less processed and may offer greater health benefits.

He stresses, “But timing really does matter because coffee can mess up your sleep. So, drink all your coffee before 2:00 p.m. to avoid having those disruptions on your circadian rhythm. And always choose real ground coffee rather than instant, and filtered too, if you can.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.