Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares health benefits of drinking coffee: ‘A decrease in type 2 diabetes…’

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, has outlined the potential health benefits of drinking coffee , highlighting that its purest form delivers the most powerful gains. In an Instagram video shared on February 20, the heart surgeon references scientific research to explain the health benefits of coffee, what makes it a healthy choice, and how much you can safely consume each day.

Good news for coffee lovers : if you cherish your morning latte, this might be your cue to rethink what’s in your cup. While milk, sugar and flavoured creamers can turn coffee into a dessert-like indulgence, they may also dilute many of its natural health benefits. Swap that frothy latte for a plain Americano or a simple espresso shot, and you could be unlocking a Pandora’s box of wellness perks.

Does coffee have health benefits? According to Dr London, the short answer is yes - coffee can offer real health benefits. However, he stresses that these benefits apply specifically to black coffee, not versions loaded with milk, sugar, syrups or whipped cream, which can quickly offset any positive effects.

He explains, “The short answer is yes. But let me clarify. I'm talking about black coffee, not coffee that's loaded with sugar and milk, and certainly not the milkshakes you can get from certain establishments.”

What does data show? The heart surgeon points to growing scientific evidence suggesting that drinking black coffee is linked to a range of health benefits. Research indicates it may help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, reduce cardiovascular risk, decrease all-cause mortality, and offer protective effects against certain cancers and even neurodegenerative diseases.

He highlights, “But what does the data show? A decrease in type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular risk, all cause mortality, a decrease in certain cancers, and a decrease in neurodegenerative diseases.”

Coffee is rich in bioactive compounds that can support overall health. Dr London explains that it is loaded with powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which help combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation in the body.

He states, “Now, why does this occur? Well, coffee has anti-inflammatories and antioxidant things like chlorogenic acid.”

How much coffee should you drink? The cardiologist notes that up to three to four cups of coffee a day is generally considered a safe limit for most people. However, he advises enjoying it between the morning and midday hours, rather than close to bedtime, to avoid disrupting sleep. For those who want the health benefits without the stimulating effects of caffeine, he suggests opting for decaffeinated varieties instead.

Dr London highlights, “How much coffee should you be drinking? 3 to four cups a day, morning to midday, not too close to bedtime. Now, interestingly, if you don't want all of this caffeine, you get similar benefits from decaf coffee as well. So, enjoy your coffee, be thoughtful about it, and reap the health benefits.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.