Ill-effects of passive smoke: Doctor explains how smoking affects the people around you

Second-hand smoke, as referred to as passive smoking can be extremely harmful. It is a combination of the smoke that comes out of a burning cigarette and the smoke exhaled by the smoker. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vivek Nangia, vice chairman and head, pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said, "While many people are aware of the dangers of smoking, fewer realize that exposure to second-hand smoke can be just as harmful to non-smokers, particularly vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, and individuals with respiratory conditions."

Exposure to carcinogens:

Second-hand smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, with at least 250 of them being known toxins and around 70 classified as carcinogens. These harmful substances include nicotine, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, benzene, arsenic, ammonia, and hydrogen cyanide. When non-smokers inhale second-hand smoke, they are exposed to the same dangerous chemicals that a smoker inhales, increasing their risk of various health problems.

Risk of heart diseases:

Exposure to second-hand smoke is a significant public health concern because it can lead to serious illnesses in non-smokers. One of the most severe risks is an increased likelihood of developing heart disease. It can cause damage to the blood vessels, raise blood pressure, and lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Risk of cancer:

Lung cancer is another major risk associated with second-hand smoke. Even for those who have never smoked, prolonged exposure can significantly increase their chances of developing lung cancer.

Worsens respiratory conditions:

Breathing in second-hand smoke can trigger or worsen respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Non-smokers who live with smokers often report increased coughing, phlegm production, chest discomfort, and a higher frequency of respiratory infections.

Effect on babies and pregnant women:

Children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of second-hand smoke because their lungs and immune systems are still developing. Babies exposed to SHS before or after birth are at a higher risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Pregnant women who are exposed to second-hand smoke have a greater chance of delivering babies with low birth weight, which can lead to complications such as developmental delays and weakened immune systems.

Asthma attacks:

For young children, inhaling second-hand smoke increases the risk of respiratory infections, including bronchitis and pneumonia. It can also lead to more frequent and severe asthma attacks, making it harder for children with asthma to manage their condition. Additionally, exposure to SHS has been linked to an increased risk of middle ear infections, which can cause hearing problems and may require medical intervention.

