Can regular use of inhalers lead to addiction? Lucknow doctor busts most common asthma myths on World Asthma Day

On the occasion of World Asthma Day 2026, medical experts are working to dismantle the stigma and misinformation surrounding respiratory health. Despite being one of the most common chronic diseases globally, asthma remains shrouded in misconceptions that prevent patients from seeking proper care. Also read | World Asthma Day 2026: Pediatric pulmonologist explains how parents can manage asthma in children World Asthma Day 2026: Inhalers are safe and essential for management, not addictive, as per a doctor. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Surya Kant, professor and head of the department of respiratory medicine at KGMU Lucknow addressed these hurdles.

The 'addiction' myth Perhaps the most damaging misconception involves the primary tool for asthma management: the inhaler. Many patients hesitate to use them, fearing a chemical dependency. Dr Kant was quick to clarify the science behind the device.

"One of the most persistent concerns people have is about inhalers. Many worry that regular use can lead to addiction or dependency," Dr Kant explained. "However, inhalers are not addictive. They are targeted medications that work directly in the lungs, helping relax airway muscles or reduce inflammation," he added.

He noted that frequent use is a clinical indicator, not a behavioural one; "If someone finds themselves reaching for an inhaler frequently, it is not a sign of addiction — it is a sign that their asthma may not be fully controlled. Avoiding inhalers out of fear can actually worsen symptoms and increase the risk of severe attacks."

Asthma is not 'seasonal' A common error among patients is treating asthma as a temporary ailment that vanishes when the weather clears. Dr Kant said that while triggers are seasonal, the underlying condition is constant. According to him, the triggers are cold air, pollution, or pollen, whereas the reality is permanent airway sensitivity. Also read | Ghaziabad pulmonologist explains how air pollution affects people with asthma and shares 6 tips to protect yourself

"Asthma is a long-term inflammation of the airways, and even when symptoms are not visible, the lungs remain sensitive," Dr Kant noted, adding, "External triggers such as dust, smoke, infections, or even stress can trigger symptoms at any time. What appears to be 'occasional' asthma is actually a chronic condition that flares up under certain conditions."

Can you 'outgrow' asthma? Parents often hope that a child diagnosed with asthma will eventually leave the condition behind. While symptoms may subside, Dr Kant warned against complacency. "Perhaps the most misleading idea is that asthma can be completely outgrown or safely ignored if symptoms seem mild," he said.

"In many cases, the underlying airway sensitivity persists. Asthma can return later in life, sometimes unexpectedly, triggered by environmental changes, illness, or lifestyle factors," he added. The doctor further cautioned, "Ignoring asthma, even when it feels manageable, can lead to gradual worsening of lung function over time."

Consistent care matters The core message for World Asthma Day was that education is the first step toward effective management. Dr Kant stressed that the disease is 'well understood, manageable, and far less mysterious than it is made out to be': "It is not just about visible symptoms like wheezing or breathlessness; it is about ongoing inflammation in the airways that needs consistent care."

"The key takeaway is simple: asthma is not something to fear, but it is also not something to dismiss. It requires attention, not avoidance," Dr Kant concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.