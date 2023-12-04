We are constantly living in the world of hustle. Deadlines and stress are parts of our lives, and we slowly adapt to this lifestyle. However, maintaining emotional and mental sanity in such times is very important. While we do not have control over stressful situations, we can control how we deal with such situations with grace and composure. Being more resilient to stress helps us to stay calm and relax the nervous system and avoid feeling the sense of threat. "Eliminating all stress from your life is not possible, but becoming more resilient to it is," wrote Nutritionist Marina Wright. "Discover the key steps and my top tip for each one to cultivate resilience, enabling you to adapt effectively to various environments, situations, experiences, and stress levels," she further added. How to become more resilient to stress? Here's some tips(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: The building blocks of resilience in students

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Eat a nutrient-dense diet: Eating a diet dense with the necessary nutrients helps in balancing the blood sugar levels and sustaining energy of the body. It also helps in supporting brain functions, regulating hormones and enhancing the gut-brain connection and reducing inflammation of the body. Protein, fibre-rich carbs and good fats are important to be included in the diet.

Synchronise the circadian rhythm: Optimising the release of hormones such as Cortisol and Melatonin and supporting sleep quality and cognitive function helps us to boost the ability to adapt to situations more effectively and handle stress better. Getting proper sunlight helps us to boost our immune system as well.

Improve vagus nerve tone: When we work on making the vagus tone calm, it helps us to smoothly move from being stressed to being relaxed. This provides us with more resilience to deal with stressful situations. Practicing grounding techniques and deep breathing helps in improving vagus nerve tone.

Moving the body: Practicing physical movement helps in reducing levels of stress and improving mental stress resilience.