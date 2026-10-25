Nita Ambani celebrates Indian heritage in elegant baby pink Kanjivaram saree handwoven over four months by master artisan Rajesh Sha

The highlight of Nita Ambani’s ensemble is her pastel baby-pink Kanjivaram saree, featuring delicate Kattam checks that create a subtle grid pattern across the fabric. The fine silver zari work lends the saree a soft, luminous finish, while the intricate Mayil and Rudraksha motifs add traditional and spiritual significance to the weave. The pallu, finished with tassel detailing, completes the look with an elegant touch.

On October 25, Swadesh shared a series of pictures of Nita Ambani on its official Instagram page, capturing her posing gracefully in the elegant saree. The post also offered a closer look at the ensemble, revealing that the six-yard drape was handwoven over four months by master artisan Rajesh Sha. Crafted from fine mulberry silk and adorned with gold and pure silver zari, the Kanjivaram saree celebrates the rich weaving traditions of Kanchipuram.

Nita Ambani is back with yet another breathtaking saree look! The Reliance Industries chairperson has a deep appreciation for traditional Indian weaves and never fails to make a statement with her elegant six-yard ensembles. This time, she dazzles in a pink-toned Kanjivaram saree that beautifully celebrates India’s rich textile heritage and exquisite craftsmanship. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning traditional ensemble. (Also read: Nita Ambani embraces beauty of Indian textile in Patola saree at Lalbaugcha Raja with Mukesh Ambani and grandchildren )

She paired the saree with a contrasting silver-grey, short-sleeved blouse featuring a metallic sheen. The understated blouse complements the silver zari detailing and allows the soft pink hues of the saree to remain the centre of attention.

Nita Ambani’s statement jewellery steals the show Adding a regal touch to her traditional ensemble, Nita Ambani accessorised with a multi-strand haar from Swadesh, inspired by Rajasthan’s royal jewellery heritage. The necklace features cascading strands of seed pearls, gold spacer bars crafted using the traditional Thappa technique and natural Polki diamonds.

She completed the look with statement earrings, a prominent ring and pink bangles that beautifully complemented the saree. A classic red bindi, softly curled centre-parted hair and subtle makeup added the finishing touches, keeping the overall appearance graceful and sophisticated.

Nita Ambani’s latest look goes beyond traditional dressing, bringing the spotlight to the skilled artisans and heritage techniques that continue to define Indian craftsmanship. From the four-month handwoven Kanjivaram saree to the intricate Rajasthan-inspired jewellery, every element reflects the richness of India’s diverse textile and jewellery traditions.