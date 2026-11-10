Vehicles torched, crude bombs exploded: One killed as fresh wave of violence hits Bangladesh

A driver sleeping inside a parked bus in Faridpur was killed when the vehicle was set ablaze, The Daily Star reported. He died of smoke inhalation. At least four buses were torched in Dhaka's Savar and Dhamrai, Chattogram and Faridpur.

As many as eight vehicles, including buses, were set on fire at different locations, police said, adding that crude bombs also exploded at multiple locations, news agency PTI reported, citing police. The torching of vehicles and alleged arson attacks spurred the police to launch overnight drives, with at least 11 people arrested and six others detained, according to The Daily Star.

At least one person was killed as a fresh wave of violence hit Bangladesh, with vehicles being torched and crude bombs set off across the country overnight on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, in former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's hometown of Tungipara, a police vehicle was torched during clashes between police and activists, officials said. A nationwide blockade had been called by the Chhatra League, Awami League's student wing, on Tuesday

The Bangladesh government had on Monday rejected Hasina's request, made through her lawyers in London, for a new passport and identity card, which she is seeking on grounds of her return to the country.

Police have reportedly blamed activists of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country, and its affiliated organisations for the violence.

Train coach set ablaze, Awami League activists hold protest Apart from vehicles, a train coach of the intercity Haor Express was set on fire at Mohanganj railway station in northern Netrokona district early Tuesday, railway officials said, according to PTI. Four seats in the coach were damaged, and the blaze was brought under control. No disruption was reported in train services thereafter.

Hundreds of activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations also staged a protest at the southern toll plaza of the Padma Bridge in Shariatpur district early Tuesday. The protesters set off crude bombs and vandalised several vehicles, temporarily affecting traffic movement in the area, PTI reported. To be sure, no connection has been established between the protests held by the Awami League and Chhatra League, and the overnight attacks in several parts of country. While the police have blamed the Awami League and its affiliated organisations for the attacks, according to The Daily Star, this could not be independently verified.

In Gopalganj, a crude bomb exploded in front of the Government Zilla School around 8:30 pm on Monday, with further explosions reported around 9 pmn front of Government Women's College, the District Shilpakala Academy and the Regional Passport Office, as well as in Kashiani and Kotalipara upazilas, The Daily Star reported citing witnesses.