Kapil Dev’s dismissive reaction to India women’s Asia Cup trophy snub involving Mohsin Naqvi
Kapil Dev weighed in on the Asia Cup trophy controversy after India women refused to accept it from Mohsin Naqvi.
India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Wednesday reacted dismissively to the recent incident in which the Indian women’s cricket team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi.
On the sidelines of the inauguration of the Nava Raipur Open 2026 golf tournament in Chhattisgarh, the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India was asked for his views on India refusing to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi.
“Tell all of them to play golf,” he said.
On Sunday, familiar scenes unfolded at the Dubai International Stadium after India beat Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final. Like the Suryakumar Yadav-led men's team last year, Harmanpreet Kaur's side did not come out to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who was kept waiting on the podium, resulting in a delayed start to the presentation ceremony. The ACC head then presented the runners-up cheque to the Sri Lankan unit and left the venue.
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However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that the Indian board had communicated to ACC officials, including Naqvi, that India won't accept the trophy from the ACC chief, who also serves as the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is a member of the Pakistan cabinet.
Saikia also explained that India’s decision not to accept the trophy was intended to show solidarity with the men’s team’s stance from last year.
“Our men’s team won the Asia Cup a year and a half ago. And our whole situation, since the April 2025 Pahalgam incident, changed after that. So, after that, there was pressure on us from our citizens that we shouldn’t keep any relations with our neighbouring country and not play cricket with them. But our government has a policy that we must play against every country in multinational tournaments...” Saikia told IANS after the match, as quoted by Sportstar.
The Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, following which India’s men’s team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during last year’s Asia Cup and did not accept the trophy from Naqvi. The women’s team later followed suit during the ODI World Cup and in subsequent tournaments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More