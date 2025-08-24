Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ proposes tax cuts for senior citizens: Here’s all you need to know

President Donald Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ offers to bring widespread tax relief for senior citizens. Signed into law on July 4, the act introduces a measure to provide significant tax deductions for individuals aged 65 years or older and significantly increases the percentage of senior citizens exempt from paying social security taxes. Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ proposes tax cuts for senior citizens(Bloomberg)

How does it work?

Justifying the reason for implementing this bill, the official website of Daniel Webster (representative for Florida’s 11th congressional district) states, “H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, enacts the largest tax cut in American history, lowering rates for working families, providing tax relief for senior citizens, eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay, and expanding incentives for domestic manufacturing. It strengthens and protects essential programs for Americans by establishing commonsense work requirements and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. This bill stops the spigot of spending by delivering the largest deficit reduction in nearly thirty years with $1.6 trillion in savings.”

“Under the One Big Beautiful Bill, the vast majority of senior citizens — 88% of all seniors who receive Social Security — will pay NO TAX on their Social Security benefits, according to a brand new analysis from the Council of Economic Advisers,” states the official website of the White House. “A senior who files as a single taxpayer and receives the current average retirement benefit (approx. $24,000) will see deductions that exceed their taxable Social Security income.”

It adds, “Married seniors who both receive the average $24,000 Social Security income — a total of $48,000 in annual income — will also see deductions that exceed their taxable Social Security income.”

Hence, this law not only cuts back taxes on tips and overtime, but also enhances immigration enforcement and defense. This comes at the cost of funds invested in Medicaid and food assistance programs.

No tax on Social Security means almost 90% of seniors will see zero taxation of those benefits and will help more seniors keep the hard-earned Social Security they spent their entire lives working for,” said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) on his official website. “This tax cut is desperately needed relief for seniors who have struggled to afford basic goods and services under the inflationary policies of Joe Biden and those who were forced to pay taxes on their Social Security benefits for the first time because of the Washington spending spree Democrats undertook.”

When does the change come into effect?

“Effective for 2025 through 2028, individuals who are age 65 and older may claim an additional deduction of $6,000. This new deduction is in addition to the current additional standard deduction for seniors under existing law,” as per the official website of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). “The $6,000 senior deduction is per eligible individual (i.e., $12,000 total for a married couple where both spouses qualify). Deduction phases out for taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income over $75,000 ($150,000 for joint filers).”

Only those individuals who are 65 years or older before the last day of the taxable year are eligible for this measure.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta