Child tax credit: Who will get $1,000 payment in New York in 2026? Check eligibility, requirement

New York State has introduced a notable improvement to its tax framework - the Empire State Child Credit – from January 1, 2026. This program is designed to alleviate the financial burden on working families by providing payments of up to $1,000 per child for individuals who meet certain age and income requirements. The Empire State Child Credit, effective January 1, 2026, provides financial relief to New York families with dependents (Representative Image: Unsplash)

If you live in the state and have dependents, it is essential to be aware of the revised rules for claiming this benefit on your forthcoming tax return.

Child tax credit: Eligibility criteria to get $1,000 The maximum amount of this benefit is designed for families with the youngest children, who typically incur greater childcare and health expenses.

Child's age: To qualify for the complete $1,000, the child must be under 4 years old as of December 31 of the tax year.

Older children: If your children are aged between 4 and 16, the credit remains available, but the amount is reduced. For the fiscal year 2025 (to be filed in 2026), the amount is set at $330, but legislation indicates that this will rise to $500 per child in the subsequent year's filing.

Residency: The applicant must be a full-year resident of New York State or be married to someone who is a full-year resident.

Also Read: Social Security changes in 2026: What is the maximum benefit you can receive? New payment table explained

Child tax credit requirement The program aims to assist middle-class and low-income families. Therefore, it has set up income limits according to your filing status:

The threshold for married couples filing jointly is established at a maximum of $110,000, whereas the limit for single parents or heads of household is defined at a maximum of $75,000.

The limit for married filing separately is up to $55,000.

Here's how you can claim child tax credit In order to obtain this financial assistance, it is not enough to simply meet the eligibility requirements; you must also formally submit your state tax return. Ensure that you possess the following:

Valid Social Security Numbers (SSN) or ITIN for yourself and each qualifying child.

Form IT-213, which is the designated document for the Empire State Child Credit.