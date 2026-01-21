JD Vance, wife Usha expecting fourth baby; first details on kid, all about their children

“During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” the post continued.

In the post, the Vance family shared that they were expecting a boy. “Usha and the baby are doing well,” the update added. The baby is expected in late July.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha , are expecting a fourth child, the Second Lady of the US announced on social media. “We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing!,” Usha Vance wrote on X.

The Vice President reposted the news where many including Congressman Troy E. Nehls expressed their congratulations.

Also Read | When JD Vance met wife Usha’s Indian parents for the first time: ‘I was amazed at…’ JD Vance's children JD Vance already has three children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. The new member will take the total count to four. Vance is Christian but his wife is Hindu and the Vice President has spoken in the past about raising his children in an interfaith household.

“She’s my best friend. We talk to each other about this stuff. So, we decided to raise our kids Christian. Our two oldest kids go to a Christian school. My 8-year-old was very proud of his First Communion,” Vance had said to Fox News.

Ewan, the first child, was born in June 2017. Vivek was born in February 2020. Mirabel, meanwhile, was born in December 2021. Vance had shared the news in a now-deleted Instagram post, where he'd said “We were blessed with an early Christmas present this year. Everyone please meet Mirabel Rose Vance, our first girl. Mama and baby both doing great, and we’re feeling very grateful this Christmas season,” as per People.