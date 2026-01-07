JD Vance posts heartfelt birthday wish for wife Usha amid divorce rumors

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance took to social media to post a warm birthday message for his wife, Usha Vance, writing, “Happy Birthday to my darling Usha” alongside a picture of the two climbing down the aeroplane on his X account. Vice President J.D. Vance shares a heartfelt birthday message for his wife, Usha, amidst speculation about divorce Tom Brenner for The New York Times/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

The White House's official X account also shared the post, elevating it to the forefront of national political news.

The Vances, who married in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School, have been at the center of repeated speculation about the health of their marriage since J.D. Vance became a national political figure.

Birthday tribute amid ongoing rumors

The social media homage to Usha comes weeks after intense public scrutiny over the marriage. Divorce speculation gained traction in late 2025 when Usha was photographed without her wedding ring at several public events.

A spokesperson for Usha later dismissed such claims by noting that, “[Usha is] a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

In December, Vance himself addressed similar rumors in an interview with NBC News, saying he and Usha “kind of get a kick out of it” and insisting their marriage is “as strong as it's ever been.”

Roots of the rumor

JD's hug with Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event last month, which went viral, also contributed to the recent separation rumors.

Kirk, the widow of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and died in September, offered the lawmaker a heartfelt hug on stage, sparking discussion on social media.

"My spouse will never be replaced by anyone. However, I do notice certain parallels between Vice President JD Vance and my spouse. "I do," she added to the audience.