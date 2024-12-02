JD Vance’s family photo goes viral on social media, reminds users of 'big fat Indian wedding'

US Vice President-elect JD Vance, who has in the past been criticised for defending racist comments and jokes, was pictured with his wife Usha Vance's extended family in a photo that has now gone viral on social media. JD Vance is pictured standing on the right corner with his son seated on his shoulders while his wife Usha Vance is on the left.(X/@ashajadeja325)

In the undated picture, reportedly clicked at a family Thanksgiving dinner, Vance is pictured standing on the right corner with his son seated on his shoulders while his wife Usha Vance is on the left corner in the back with their daughter. The photo shows Usha Vance's large Indian family with as many as 21 relatives along with the Vice President to-be and his wife. The family is gathered around a large table in the backyard of a house. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the photo.

Take a look at the photo here:

Many users on X shared the photo and claimed that it was a befitting reply to anyone who questions Vance's comments and labels them as "racist". "'The right is racist.' Meanwhile here’s JD Vance at Thanksgiving," wrote on account that shared the photo, receiving a whopping two million views.

"JD Vance at Thanksgiving. Reminds me of the big fat Indian wedding," wrote a New York based Indian-American venture capitalist on X. "If the right is racist, explain this thanksgiving family picture of JD Vance?" wrote another user.

JD Vance's bizarre Thanksgiving post

The Ohio senator had earlier sparked controversy after he shared a bizarre post that showed him as “Trump’s wife” in a reimagined version of Norman Rockwell’s famous "Freedom From Want" painting

In the post, Vance is depicted as the mother serving a Thanksgiving turkey replaced with a Republican-dominated electoral map to her family, while the father -- President-elect Donald Trump -- is seen grinning standing behind him.

The post did not go down well with X users who said "there is something deeply wrong with" Vance. "Besides, you’re irrelevant anyway. Trump’s already cheating on you. I’m just looking forward to the catfight.," wrote one user while another asked, "Is Vance the First Lady now? Is America baked like a turkey? Where is Elon Musk? I have so many questions." (Also read: 'Trump's wife serving cooked America': JD Vance's bizarre Thanksgiving post has internet losing its cool)